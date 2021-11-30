WorthyKids Christmas Favorites

by Worthy Kids

It’s the most exciting time of the year! We’ve rounded up some of our Christmas favorites, including brand new picture and board books, along with some classic kids holiday books.

 

Where's My Christmas Tree?

by Bob Holt

Illustrated by Bob Holt

Unwrap a smile with this board book about a little penguin who discovers that the joy of Christmas and the love of friends are all they’re stacked up to be.

 
In Where’s My Christmas Tree? a little penguin wants nothing more than to see a Christmas tree, but where will he find one in his Antarctic home? After his exhaustive search, his friends take action to help. Bringing together the pure joy of Christmas anticipation, a simple quest, and friends who will do whatever they can to make you smile, this board book is the ticket to a bit of holiday happiness.

Board book

 

The Gift Shop Bear

by Phyllis Harris

Illustrated by Phyllis Harris

Discover the power of friendship in this nostalgic Christmas tale of a young girl and her furry friend—perfect for fans of The Velveteen RabbitCorduroy, and The Polar Express.

 
All year long, Bear watches from his spot in the attic as the seasons change, waiting for the first snowflakes that signify Christmas is coming. You see, at Christmastime, Bear gets to join his special friend, Annie, in the festivities in her grandma's gift shop. But this year is different–the gift shop is closing and Bear's future seems uncertain. Will Bear see Annie and Nana again? The heartwarming conclusion will make this story a family favorite at Christmastime each year.

Hardcover

 

Once Upon a Christmas

by Dawn Young

Illustrated by Kenneth Anderson

Turn "Ho ho ho" into "Ha ha ha" with this zany Christmas picture book featuring Santa, Bigfoot, Little Red Riding Hood, unicorns, dragons, and more!
 
In Once Upon a Christmas, the Three Bears' Christmas party gets off to a rocky start: Bigfoot can't stop photobombing, the dragon burns the fruitcake, and Jack Frost inadvertently triggers the storm of the century–knocking Santa's sleigh off course and straight into a lake! A soaked St. Nick finds eager helpers in the partygoers, a varied cast of mythical creatures and familiar fictional favorites. The unlikely team rescues the sleigh, just in time to continue the festivities and get Santa on his merry way. Humorous twists and action-packed illustrations will make this story an instant family classic for the Christmas season.

Hardcover

 

The Night Baafore Christmas

by Dawn Young

Illustrated by Pablo Pino

Count the sheep -- and the laughs -- in this hilarious follow-up to picture book The Night Baafore Christmas. With sheep misbehaving all over the house, will Bo get to sleep before the Easter Bunny comes?

In this humorous tale of an Easter Eve gone wrong, Bo just wants to fall asleep so Easter Day -- and the Easter Bunny -- will come faster. But when he tries counting sheep, the sheep get bored and scatter, and chaos ensues: "Sheep 5 juggles eggs, tossing ten in the air. He misses. They crash and get crushed in Bo's hair." Children can count along with Bo as he finds the 10 mischievous sheep misbehaving throughout the house. With a house full of sheep and a mess to clean, will Bo get to sleep before the Easter Bunny comes?

Find out in this hilarious story of a night before Easter gone wrong. With exuberant verse and comical illustrations, this book will have children begging for repeat readings.

 

We Wish You a Merry Christmas!

by Pamela Kennedy

Illustrated by Lisa Reed

It's Christmastime at last, and Larry's excited to help decorate the village tree. The Veggies gather ornaments, popcorn, and lights, and work together to make the tree beautiful and festive. But just when they think they've completed their task, Madame Blue points out what's missing. They add a star at the top to remind them of the night Jesus was born the real reason for the celebration. Children can press the button to hear the Veggies singing "We Wish You a Merry Christmasá'' in this cheerful holiday sound book.

Board book
The Story of Christmas

by Patricia A. Pingry

A classic bestseller presented in a new size with fresh, bright illustrations. Here is the story of the Nativity told in 200 words that are simple enough for a toddler to understand. From the Annunciation by the angel through Jesus's birth, the angels' appearance to the shepherds, and the journey of the wise men, the Christmas story is presented in its most traditional form. Vibrant new illustrations are paired with classic text to bridge the connection between the biblical story of Jesus's birth and today's Christmas celebration. This book is unsurpassed as an introduction to the significance of the Christmas holiday. Ages 2-5.

Board book
My First Christmas

by Ideals Editors

This festive collection of colorful images and simple words provides the perfect introduction to Christmas for the very young child. Included are words such as tree, candy cane, and stocking, as well as those with religious relevance such as manger and star. The small size and heavy pages make this sweet book perfect for little hands.

Board book
Frosty the Snowman

by Jack Rollins

A new format and classic TV art for a best-selling Christmas board book. When Frosty the Snowman was introduced in 1950 in a recording by Gene Autry, it became an instant hit. Since then, its popularity has increased every year, making Frosty one of the most recognized and beloved characters ever created. This updated edition recounts the beloved tale of Frosty -- how he was brought to life one magical day and the adventures he had with the children of the town. Based on the iconic TV special, this delightfully illustrated board book will practically leap off of the shelves. Ages 2-5.

 