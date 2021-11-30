WorthyKids Christmas Favorites
It’s the most exciting time of the year! We’ve rounded up some of our Christmas favorites, including brand new picture and board books, along with some classic kids holiday books.
Where's My Christmas Tree?
by Bob Holt
Illustrated by Bob Holt
Unwrap a smile with this board book about a little penguin who discovers that the joy of Christmas and the love of friends are all they’re stacked up to be.
The Gift Shop Bear
by Phyllis Harris
Illustrated by Phyllis Harris
Discover the power of friendship in this nostalgic Christmas tale of a young girl and her furry friend—perfect for fans of The Velveteen Rabbit, Corduroy, and The Polar Express.
Once Upon a Christmas
by Dawn Young
Illustrated by Kenneth Anderson
The Night Baafore Christmas
by Dawn Young
Illustrated by Pablo Pino
We Wish You a Merry Christmas!
by Pamela Kennedy
Illustrated by Lisa Reed
It's Christmastime at last, and Larry's excited to help decorate the village tree. The Veggies gather ornaments, popcorn, and lights, and work together to make the tree beautiful and festive. But just when they think they've completed their task, Madame Blue points out what's missing. They add a star at the top to remind them of the night Jesus was born the real reason for the celebration. Children can press the button to hear the Veggies singing "We Wish You a Merry Christmasá'' in this cheerful holiday sound book.
The Story of Christmas
by Patricia A. Pingry
A classic bestseller presented in a new size with fresh, bright illustrations. Here is the story of the Nativity told in 200 words that are simple enough for a toddler to understand. From the Annunciation by the angel through Jesus's birth, the angels' appearance to the shepherds, and the journey of the wise men, the Christmas story is presented in its most traditional form. Vibrant new illustrations are paired with classic text to bridge the connection between the biblical story of Jesus's birth and today's Christmas celebration. This book is unsurpassed as an introduction to the significance of the Christmas holiday. Ages 2-5.
My First Christmas
by Ideals Editors
This festive collection of colorful images and simple words provides the perfect introduction to Christmas for the very young child. Included are words such as tree, candy cane, and stocking, as well as those with religious relevance such as manger and star. The small size and heavy pages make this sweet book perfect for little hands.
Frosty the Snowman
by Jack Rollins
A new format and classic TV art for a best-selling Christmas board book. When Frosty the Snowman was introduced in 1950 in a recording by Gene Autry, it became an instant hit. Since then, its popularity has increased every year, making Frosty one of the most recognized and beloved characters ever created. This updated edition recounts the beloved tale of Frosty -- how he was brought to life one magical day and the adventures he had with the children of the town. Based on the iconic TV special, this delightfully illustrated board book will practically leap off of the shelves. Ages 2-5.