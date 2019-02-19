A new format and classic TV art for a best-selling Christmas board book. When Frosty the Snowman was introduced in 1950 in a recording by Gene Autry, it became an instant hit. Since then, its popularity has increased every year, making Frosty one of the most recognized and beloved characters ever created. This updated edition recounts the beloved tale of Frosty — how he was brought to life one magical day and the adventures he had with the children of the town. Based on the iconic TV special, this delightfully illustrated board book will practically leap off of the shelves. Ages 2-5.