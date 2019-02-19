The Story of Christmas

A classic bestseller presented in a new size with fresh, bright illustrations. Here is the story of the Nativity told in 200 words that are simple enough for a toddler to understand. From the Annunciation by the angel through Jesus’s birth, the angels’ appearance to the shepherds, and the journey of the wise men, the Christmas story is presented in its most traditional form. Vibrant new illustrations are paired with classic text to bridge the connection between the biblical story of Jesus’s birth and today’s Christmas celebration. This book is unsurpassed as an introduction to the significance of the Christmas holiday. Ages 2-5.