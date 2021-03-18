Self Care: How to Age Well
When we talk about self care, too often people envision bubble baths, treating yourself to fancy coffees, or taking time to pamper yourself. And while those things are fun, true self care is about building healthy habits to live a happier, less stressful life. And healthy habits and less stress will also help us age well! If you need some inspiration, we’ve rounded up six books that will help you figure out how to take care of your body and soul and how to age gracefully.
How to Age Without Getting Old
by Joyce Meyer
If you are a religious person, then Joyce Meyer's guide on how to age without getting old might be the perfect pick for you. Here she demonstrates that in order to live a full, abundant, and dynamic life, you must be open to change. Rather than fearing the changes in the seasons of life, embracing them and looking to a higher power will help you age gracefully, find your purpose, and live a long life of fulfillment.
Everything Will Be Okay
by Dana Perino
Dana Perino was once a young woman facing a quarter life crisis, and her bravery in sharing how she got through it led countless other women to turn to her for advice about their careers, friendships, relationships, and more. In Everything Will Be Okay, Perino reassures young women that aging is a gift and now is the time to embrace your power, discover your passions, and put yourself out there. She also offers practical advice for anyone seeking their first job, looking to be promoted, or wondering if they're on the right path for them.
Aging in Reverse
by Natalie Jill
Natalie Jill is a nutritionist and trainer who knows all too well how busy women get stuck in a rut in not caring for themselves in the face of all the other tasks on their plates, and that results in lower self-esteem and even health issues, both physical and mental. Jill has designed a program that she has called Natalie's Transformation Triangle: Change Your State, Plan Your Plate, and Love Your Weight. The program encourages women to change their mindset about health and self care, plan to eat healthier foods, and get moving so that they can have strong bodies they love at any weight.
30-Day Heart Tune-Up
by Steven Masley, MD
If heart wellness is a concern for you, then Dr. Steven Masley's 30-Day Heart Tune-Up is a concise and through guide to all of the ways that you can take charge of your heart health at home. Masley offers a heart-healthy meal plan and diet, heart-healthy exercises to reduce plaque, and tips on supplements to help support heart health and reverse heart disease damage.
Two Meals a Day
by Mark Sisson
by Brad Kearns
In Two Meals a Day, Mark Sisson helps readers who are hoping to lose weight and counteract the effects of aging through intermittent fasting. He walks readers through the basic concepts and shows them how to start slowly and safely, and then level up as their bodies become acclimated with the method. He also includes over forty meals and recipes so that it's as easy as possible to get started and find success.
Quench
by Dana Cohen, MD
by Gina Bria
Considering that over half of our bodies are made up of water, it is no surprise that the key to self care and aging are found in making sure that we're properly hydrated. But it's not so simple as making sure to drink a set number of ounces of water per day. In Bria's guide, she looks at how hydrating with plain water isn't enough. Drawing upon research from University of Washington's Pollack Water Lab, she looks at how people living in arid climates stay hydrated and the important foods and plants that we should be eating for lasting health and hydration.
We hope that you can take some time for yourself and check out one of these books in order to build healthier habits that will serve you for many years to come!
Tirzah Price is a writer and contributing editor at Book Riot. Find her on Twitter @TirzahPrice.