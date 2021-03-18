Self Care: How to Age Well

When we talk about self care, too often people envision bubble baths, treating yourself to fancy coffees, or taking time to pamper yourself. And while those things are fun, true self care is about building healthy habits to live a happier, less stressful life. And healthy habits and less stress will also help us age well! If you need some inspiration, we’ve rounded up six books that will help you figure out how to take care of your body and soul and how to age gracefully.

Aging in Reverse Natalie Jill is a nutritionist and trainer who knows all too well how busy women get stuck in a rut in not caring for themselves in the face of all the other tasks on their plates, and that results in lower self-esteem and even health issues, both physical and mental. Jill has designed a program that she has called Natalie's Transformation Triangle: Change Your State, Plan Your Plate, and Love Your Weight. The program encourages women to change their mindset about health and self care, plan to eat healthier foods, and get moving so that they can have strong bodies they love at any weight. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

We hope that you can take some time for yourself and check out one of these books in order to build healthier habits that will serve you for many years to come!

Tirzah Price is a writer and contributing editor at Book Riot. Find her on Twitter @TirzahPrice.