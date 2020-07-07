Find your inspiration in this motivational book from the bestselling author of And the Good News Is… Lessons and Advice from the Bright Side, beloved co-host of Fox News' The Five, and anchor of The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino.EVERYTHING WILL BE OKAY is a no-nonsense how-to guide to life for young women looking to reframe their thinking, to believe in themselves, to take risks, to understand their power, and to feel better overall through finding serenity and taking action.
Young women seek out advice from Dana Perino every day—at work, through friends, and on social media. The story of her own quarter-life crisis, And the Good News Is… Lessons and Advice from the Bright Side, brought countless readers to her inbox looking for guidance. Through her mentorship program, "Minute Mentoring," Dana quickly realized that quarter-life crises have begun following young women well into their thirties. Many of them are distressed but conceal it with a brave face. Unfortunately, too much of that can be—and is—exhausting.
To help address these challenges, EVERYTHING WILL BE OKAY covers such topics as:
How to manage your relationships (colleagues, family, love)…
How to be your best self on the job…
How to gauge if you're on the right career path…
How to transition from junior staffer to boss lady…
How to solve the biggest problems you're facing…
How to move past perceived obstacles…
For everyone from the job-seeker fresh out of college to the ambitious career woman looking to make her next big jump up the ladder, EVERYTHING WILL BE OKAY has tips, advice, and reassurance for young women everywhere.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"The best way to reassure people is to give them good information. That’s what Dana Perino does for young women in this engaging guide to life and work. From clearing your inbox to clearing your mind, if you follow the advice in this book, you’ll be well on your way to much more than okay."—Meg Jay, PhD, bestselling author of THE DEFINING DECADE
“You know a book by a trailblazing White House press secretary will be written with unusual clarity. What might surprise you here, though, is the utter absence of spin. Dana Perino is full of relatable stories and authentic advice—reading this is the next best thing to being mentored by her.”—Adam Grant, New York Times bestselling author of THINK AGAIN and ORIGINALS, and host of the TED podcast WorkLife