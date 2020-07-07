Find your inspiration in this motivational book from the bestselling author of And the Good News Is… Lessons and Advice from the Bright Side, beloved co-host of Fox News' The Five, and anchor of The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino.EVERYTHING WILL BE OKAY is a no-nonsense how-to guide to life for young women looking to reframe their thinking, to believe in themselves, to take risks, to understand their power, and to feel better overall through finding serenity and taking action.
Young women seek out advice from Dana Perino every day—at work, through friends, and on social media. The story of her own quarter-life crisis, And the Good News Is… Lessons and Advice from the Bright Side, brought countless readers to her inbox looking for guidance. Through her mentorship program, "Minute Mentoring," Dana quickly realized that quarter-life crises have begun following young women well into their thirties. Many of them are distressed but conceal it with a brave face. Unfortunately, too much of that can be—and is—exhausting.
To help address these challenges, EVERYTHING WILL BE OKAY covers such topics as:
How to manage your relationships (colleagues, family, love)…
How to be your best self on the job…
How to gauge if you're on the right career path…
How to transition from junior staffer to boss lady…
How to solve the biggest problems you're facing…
How to move past perceived obstacles…
For everyone from the job-seeker fresh out of college to the ambitious career woman looking to make her next big jump up the ladder, EVERYTHING WILL BE OKAY has tips, advice, and reassurance for young women everywhere.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Oh! How I wish I’d had this book when I hit my 'quarter-life crisis' and I will buy EVERYTHING WILL BE OKAY for my daughter and all her friends who are there now. Dana’s American-made wisdom is a cocktail of integrity, faith, and Western grit. She makes it look easy, but we all know it is not and here she poignantly shares what pulled her through the tough moments. Dana curls up on the couch with a cup of tea and a plan for us all, young, and 'formerly young,' consistently pulling us back around to focus on what really matters, on the way to achieving our dreams."—Martha MacCallum
"Dana Perino has given us a clear-eyed, practical guide that even those of us who, like Dana, are 'formerly young women' will benefit from. Her self-deprecating humor shines through on these pages with advice that’s tried and true, and that folks will return to time and time again. From 'stepping into the uncomfortable' to 'finding your strong voice' and learning to use it (even when you don’t feel 100 percent comfortable), Dana’s advice is relevant whether you are just starting out, or navigating a mid-career pivot. You’ll find much to love and great tools for your personal arsenal in these pages."—Laura Cox Kaplan
"Young women need role models. I know that if I was in my twenties, Dana Perino would be someone I would look up to for advice on navigating my way through society, my career, and adulthood. EVERYTHING WILL BE OKAY is like having a conversation with Dana. She is witty, engaging, sophisticated, graceful and generous. Through this book, she will guide countless young women through right and wrong. By the end of it, she won’t just seem like your role model, but also your friend."—Ayaan Hirsi Ali
"The best way to reassure people is to give them good information. That’s what Dana Perino does for young women in this engaging guide to life and work. From clearing your inbox to clearing your mind, if you follow the advice in this book, you’ll be well on your way to much more than okay."—Meg Jay, PhD
"Women helping women is the name of the game, but many women don't know where to start when looking for a mentor. If you want the tools to succeed with the no nonsense advice you need to get there, buy this book. In EVERYTHING WILL BE OKAY, Dana achieves the perfect combination of intelligence, strength and humor to help you achieve your goals and own your power. Every young woman who wants to chart their path and never look back should have this book."—Lydia Fenet
TK—Adam Grant
PRAISE FOR DANA PERINO:
"This book is a gem--modest and moving, clear and unpretentious. It gives the kind of practical and even ethical advice everyone starting out needs, but it's also funny and full of great stories. Dana is a true role model."—Peggy Noonan
"Part autobiography, part memoir of a press secretary in the White House, part career and life guidance, and part appeal to civility, Dana Perino's AND THE GOOD NEWS IS... is all parts captivating."—Donna Brazile
"A lovely memoir, both charming and wise, studded with invaluable life lessons garnered on her fascinating journey to the highest levels of media and government. A wonderful read."—Charles Krauthammer
"A wonderful book. A book full of the love of life. And full of gratitude. This book is blessedly free of cynicism, irony, posing. It's straight. It's good. And obviously a total reflection of its author."—Jay Nordlinger, National Review