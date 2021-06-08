THE INSTANT #1 NATIONAL BESTSELLER!



Find your inspiration in this motivational book from the bestselling author of And the Good News Is… Lessons and Advice from the Bright Side, beloved co-host of Fox News' The Five and America's Newsroom.

EVERYTHING WILL BE OKAY is a no-nonsense how-to guide to life for young women looking to reframe their thinking, to believe in themselves, to take risks, to understand their power, and to feel better overall through finding serenity and taking action.Young women seek out advice from Dana Perino every day—at work, through friends, and on social media. The story of her own quarter-life crisis,, brought countless readers to her inbox looking for guidance. Through her mentorship program, "Minute Mentoring," Dana quickly realized that quarter-life crises have begun following young women well into their thirties. Many of them are distressed but conceal it with a brave face. Unfortunately, too much of that can be—and is—exhausting.To help address these challenges, EVERYTHING WILL BE OKAY covers such topics as:For everyone from the job-seeker fresh out of college to the ambitious career woman looking to make her next big jump up the ladder, EVERYTHING WILL BE OKAY has tips, advice, and reassurance for young women everywhere.