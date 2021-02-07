Use These Inspiring Books to Grow and Heal

When her sister accused her of never saying yes to anything at a family gathering one year, TV producer Shonda Rhimes took it as a challenge. She set out to spend one year saying yes, even—especially—when it scared her. Year of Yes is the story of how that year changed her life. With raw honesty and a lot of humor, Rhimes takes readers with her on a journey of self-discovery, one in which she slowly learns the power of opening herself up to new possibilities. It's a memoir that'll make you want to get up and dance—and then start saying yes to to the life you're always dreamed of, but never believed was possible.