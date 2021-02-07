Use These Inspiring Books to Grow and Heal
We could all use a little help sometimes. Life is full of challenges, and even when everything’s going your way, there’s always room for growth. It can be hard to navigate the sea of self-help books out there, so we’ve narrowed it down with a selection of books with unique perspectives on self improvement, spiritual healing, and physical well-being. Whether you’re facing mental health challenges, looking to deepen your spirituality, or just need some motivational words from someone who’s been where you are, these inspirational books will help you on the journey to live your best and most fulfilling life.
The Clarity Cleanse
by Habib Sadeghi, DO
Foreword by Gwyneth Paltrow
The Clarity Cleanse, a 12-step guide to physical and spiritual healing, is based on the strategies that Dr. Habib Sadegh developed to help himself heal during his recovery from cancer. Now a regular Goop contributor and health advisor to Gwyneth Paltrow, Dr. Sadegh offers readers a wealth professional and personal wisdom on how to cleanse body and mind from negative emotions, habits, and behaviors. Full of simple steps, cleanse ideas, and recipes, this book will help you live your truest and most authentic life.
God Never Blinks
by Regina Brett
At age fifty, newspaper columnist Regina Brett wrote a column about the fifty most important lessons she'd learned over the years. The column immediately became a sensation, her lessons shared among hundreds of thousands of people via email and on the internet. In God Never Blinks, Brett collects those iconic lessons and expands them into personal essays. She reflects on her experiences being a single parent and surviving cancer, and offers sound advice about religion, love, family, making peace with the past, and so much more.
What I Know for Sure
Oprah Winfrey
Who better to turn to for a little inspiration and friendly advice than Oprah? What I Know for Sure collects fourteen years of Oprah's unique wisdom, guidance, and inspiration. These life lessons first appeared in the "What I Know for Sure" column in O Magazine; now they've been revised and expanded into this beautiful book. Oprah's intimate and deeply personal essays are separated into themes, including joy, gratitude, possibility, clarity and power. Full of humor, compassion, and honesty, this is a book that will inspire you to live your best life.
Walking with Peety
by Eric O’Grey
With Mark Dagostino
Anyone who's ever loved a dog knows how inspirational and life-changing an animal can be. Walking With Peety is the story of a life-saving friendship between a rescue dog named Peety and his owner, Eric. Depressed and just diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, Eric went to a new doctor seeking help, and the doctor prescribed something unusual: a rescue dog. Over the next year, walking, playing with, and caring for Peety helped Eric get healthy and find happiness. The bond of love they formed changed both their lives, and their story of mutual rescue will inspire anyone seeking to make a big change.
Minding the Body, Mending the Mind
by Joan Borysenko
If you're interested in learning more about the connections between physical and mental health, this accessible and practical classic is a great place to start. Minding the Body, Mending the Mind offers a through introduction to the mind/body approach to health and healing, drawing on the years of research Dr. Joan Borysenko conducted at the Mind/Body Clinic. Full of insight on how to manage chronic pain, boost the immune system, and manage symptoms stemming from stress-related illnesses, this is an indispensable and thoughtful guide to taking control of your own emotional and physical health.
Be the Miracle
by Regina Brett
Journalist and bestselling author Regina Brett returns with another book of indispensable lessons on how to make the most out of life. Be the Miracle focuses on how to make a difference—even a small one—in the world. In this collection of essays, Brett offers practical ideas for how to create change in your home, family, workplace, and community. Drawing on experience from her own life, and the lives of the many people she's met in her career as a journalist, she provides a hopeful blueprint for being the miracle—living your own best life, and serving others while you do.
Year of Yes
Shonda Rhimes
When her sister accused her of never saying yes to anything at a family gathering one year, TV producer Shonda Rhimes took it as a challenge. She set out to spend one year saying yes, even—especially—when it scared her. Year of Yes is the story of how that year changed her life. With raw honesty and a lot of humor, Rhimes takes readers with her on a journey of self-discovery, one in which she slowly learns the power of opening herself up to new possibilities. It's a memoir that'll make you want to get up and dance—and then start saying yes to to the life you're always dreamed of, but never believed was possible.
