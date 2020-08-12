The Best Motivational and Inspirational Self-Help Books

We all need a little extra oomph to be our best selves, and self help books can be a great, low-cost, easy way to make positive changes in your life. But if the books are dry or preachy, that’s no help at all–which is why we’ve rounded up some of the best inspirational books that are full of great advice, motivational quotes, and advice to get you on your way to becoming your best self. Whether you’re looking for no-nonsense, direct motivation (Get Your Sh*t Together) or something a bit more gentle and uplifting (The World According to Mr. Rogers), we’ve got a self-help book to help you!

Adulting Raise your hand if your driver's license says you're an adult but you definitely don't feel like one! Kelly Williams Brown can help you out. She's packed this book with tons of lessons that range from maybe a little boring (but practical) to funny and essential–learn how to stock your kitchen in a cost-efficient way to how to maintain an adult relationship with other people and love the things you enjoy unironically and without shame. This book is a great, all-encompassing read, even if you feel like you have some aspects of adulting down. ebook Arrow Icon Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Tirzah Price is a writer and contributing editor at Book Riot. Find her on Twitter @TirzahPrice.