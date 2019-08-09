You Are a Badass® Books, Posters & More

Several years ago, Jen Sincero was in need of a change. She was 40, broke, and living in her parents’ garage. She decided that instead of getting down about her circumstances, she was going to turn her life around. She sold most of her possessions and began touring, giving motivational talks and life advice. And she turned her advice into a book: You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life, a motivational guide for people who were looking for a helping hand. In the wake of the book’s wild popularity, Jen has traveled all over the world, helping people realize they have the potential to help themselves do better, be happier, and make more money. She has followed it up with You Are a Badass at Making Money and You Are a Badass Every Day.

You Are a Badass works because Jen Sincero doesn’t make unrealistic suggestions, her solutions to problems are doable, and she approaches everything with a charming sense of humor. Her solid advice stands up against even the hardest skeptics. And now, not only can badass women read her books, they can also pick up You Are a Badass merchandise. So hang up your badass poster, hit that badass button, and show the world you know how to be a badass!

You Are a Badass® How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life While the merchandise is great fun on its own, if you haven't read a You Are a Badass book, you should definitely pick one up and learn for yourself what all the fuss is about. There are more than two million copies of this bestselling self-help book in print now. In 27 bite-sized chapters that draw from her own experiences, Jen explains how you can turn your life around, how to shake off self-doubt, how to decide what you can't change and how to let those things go, and more. Learn how to live the life you deserve! The book also comes in a deluxe hardcover edition, with a new forward from Jen. Trade Paperback Arrow Icon ebook

You Are a Badass® Talking Button And for those people who are trying to walk the walk and like to hear Jen talk the talk, here's a big yellow button that repeats five inspirational quotes from You Are a Badass, and a mini 88-page version of the original book. Whether you keep the button on your desk, your dashboard, or your nightstand, a fun bit of wisdom is just a click away. Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Whatever you decide to get for yourself (or a friend or family member), remember that taking strides towards self-improvement is a brave goal, and that definitely makes you a badass.

About Jen Sincero

Jen Sincero is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, speaker, and success coach who has helped countless people transform their personal and professional lives via her newsletters, products, seminars, public appearances, and books. You can find out more about Jen and sign up for her newsletter at jensincero.com.

