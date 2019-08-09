You Are a Badass® Books, Posters & More
Several years ago, Jen Sincero was in need of a change. She was 40, broke, and living in her parents’ garage. She decided that instead of getting down about her circumstances, she was going to turn her life around. She sold most of her possessions and began touring, giving motivational talks and life advice. And she turned her advice into a book: You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life, a motivational guide for people who were looking for a helping hand. In the wake of the book’s wild popularity, Jen has traveled all over the world, helping people realize they have the potential to help themselves do better, be happier, and make more money. She has followed it up with You Are a Badass at Making Money and You Are a Badass Every Day.
You Are a Badass works because Jen Sincero doesn’t make unrealistic suggestions, her solutions to problems are doable, and she approaches everything with a charming sense of humor. Her solid advice stands up against even the hardest skeptics. And now, not only can badass women read her books, they can also pick up You Are a Badass merchandise. So hang up your badass poster, hit that badass button, and show the world you know how to be a badass!
You Are a Badass®
by Jen Sincero
How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life
While the merchandise is great fun on its own, if you haven't read a You Are a Badass book, you should definitely pick one up and learn for yourself what all the fuss is about. There are more than two million copies of this bestselling self-help book in print now. In 27 bite-sized chapters that draw from her own experiences, Jen explains how you can turn your life around, how to shake off self-doubt, how to decide what you can't change and how to let those things go, and more. Learn how to live the life you deserve! The book also comes in a deluxe hardcover edition, with a new forward from Jen.
You Are a Badass Notecards
by Jen Sincero
Let people know they are a badass with these brightly colored notecards! There are ten notecards in two different colors with the 'You Are a Badass' sentiment on the front, and space inside to write whatever inspiring words you want. They are the perfect way to let a graduate, a great friend, or even your grandmother know that you think they rule!
You Are a Badass Sticky Notes
by Jen Sincero
Let your to-do list give you the motivational pep talk you need! Whether you use them at home or at work, everyone will know you're a self-confident go-getter with these 488 sticky notes. This set includes 8 pads of various sizes, so whatever length your note may be, there's a perfect option. And you'll always be reminded that you're a badass.
You Are a Badass Inspirational Posters
by Jen Sincero
Self-doubt, be gone! These 12 ready-to-hang inspirational posters are a great reminder that you've taken control of your life and are making improvements for your future! Emblazoned with You Are a Badass quotes and words of motivation, they'll provide you with a little pick-me-up every time you see them, and reassure you that you're making strides towards being your best self.
Little Box of Badass
by Jen Sincero
Give your self-confidence a boost with style at home or on the go with this badass kit. It includes 5 pins and 5 magnets with inspiring Jen Sincero quotes, a 'Badass' iron-on patch, and a 32-page mini flip chart with wisdom from the original You Are a Badass book. Let the world know you're a badass with flair!
You Are a Badass® Talking Button
by Jen Sincero
And for those people who are trying to walk the walk and like to hear Jen talk the talk, here's a big yellow button that repeats five inspirational quotes from You Are a Badass, and a mini 88-page version of the original book. Whether you keep the button on your desk, your dashboard, or your nightstand, a fun bit of wisdom is just a click away.
Whatever you decide to get for yourself (or a friend or family member), remember that taking strides towards self-improvement is a brave goal, and that definitely makes you a badass.
About Jen Sincero
Jen Sincero is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, speaker, and success coach who has helped countless people transform their personal and professional lives via her newsletters, products, seminars, public appearances, and books. You can find out more about Jen and sign up for her newsletter at jensincero.com.
Liberty Hardy is a Book Riot senior contributing editor, co-host of All the Books, a Book of the Month judge, and above all else, a ravenous reader. She resides in Maine with her cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon. You can see pictures of her cats and book hauls on Twitter @MissLiberty and Instagram @franzencomesalive.