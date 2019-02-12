Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Tequila Mockingbird Books: Cocktails with a Literary Twist


About Tim Federle

Tim Federle is the award-winning author of one of the world’s best-selling cocktail recipe books, Tequila Mockingbird, as well as the Hollywood-themed spin-off Gone with the Gin, and the novelty board book Hickory Daiquiri Dock. His most recent book, Life Is Like a Musical: How to Live, Love, and Lead Like a Star, is a guide to life that’s based on his experiences on Broadway. Declared “a prolific scribe whose breezy wit isn’t bound to a single genre” by the Huffington Post, Tim also writes screenplays and novels. A native of San Francisco who grew up in Pittsburgh, Tim now divides his time between New York and the internet.

 

