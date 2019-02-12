The Tequila Mockingbird Books: Cocktails with a Literary Twist



</p> <section> <h2>The Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist Kit</h2> <p> </p> <p>Tim Federle’s <a href="https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/tim-federle/tequila-mockingbird/9780762448654/" target="_blank" style="background-color: #ffffff;" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong><em>Tequila Mockingbird</em></strong></a><strong style="background-color: #ffffff;"><em> </em></strong>book of cocktails with a literary twist is the cocktail recipe book you need to up your adult beverage game into something respectable. Not only does it provide entertaining book trivia and solid barback know-how (including popular tools and techniques)—it’ll also give you an excuse to horrify your guests with awful, amazing, literary puns.</p> <p> </p> <p>And if your literary (or lush) side wants even more literary cocktail ideas? Well, Federle’s got you covered with <a href="https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/tim-federle/gone-with-the-gin/9780762458608/" target="_blank" style="background-color: #ffffff;" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong><em>Gone with the Gin</em></strong></a><strong style="background-color: #ffffff;"><em>, </em></strong> <a href="https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/tim-federle/are-you-there-god-its-me-margarita/9780762464159/" target="_blank" style="background-color: #ffffff;" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong><em>Are You There God? It’s Me Margarita</em></strong></a><strong style="background-color: #ffffff;"><em> </em></strong><span style="background-color: #ffffff;">and a slew of adorable </span><a href="https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/tim-federle/the-tequila-mockingbird-kit/9780762461547/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong>cocktail mini kits</strong></a>, <a href="https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/tim-federle/tequila-mockingbird-notes/9780762492299/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong>notebooks</strong></a>, and <a href="https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/tim-federle/tequila-mockingbird-20-postcards/9780762492305/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong>postcards</strong></a>.</p> <p> </p> <p>But fear not—you don’t have to be an English major to drink your way through these literary cocktail guides. The <em>Tequila Mockingbird </em>recipes are for beginning bartenders as much they are for readers. Here’s a look at how I read and drank my way through the boozy and bookish <em>Tequila Mockingbird</em> books!</p> <p> </p> <p><em style="background-color: #ffffff;">The </em><a href="https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/tim-federle/the-tequila-mockingbird-kit/9780762461547/" target="_blank" style="background-color: #ffffff;" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong><em>Tequila Mockingbird Kit</em></strong></a><em> </em> includes:</p> <ul> <li><em>Tequila Mockingbird</em>-branded bartender’s jigger for measuring liquor</li> <li>Two cocktail stirring sticks</li> <li>48-page abridgment of <em>Tequila Mockingbird</em>, featuring 15 drink recipes paired with wry commentary on the literature that inspired them</li> </ul> </section> <section> <h3>The Original Tequila Mockingbird Book of Cocktails with a Literary Twist</h3> <p> </p> <p>Each book starts with general knowledge about the ingredients you’ll be using (yes there is a difference between the two types of bitters), hardware you might need, and techniques you’ll use. Then Federle dives in, giving you the Drunk History Cliffs Notes for each book or movie before the recipe. Sometimes he’s trying to justify why he chose the drink to pair (not that I always believe him, sometimes a solid pun is too good to pass up), sometimes he provides an anecdote. Either way, the comedy that ensues is well worth the read.</p> <p> </p> <p>In <a href="https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/tim-federle/are-you-there-god-its-me-margarita/9780762464159/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong><em>Margarita</em></strong></a><strong><em> </em></strong>and <a href="https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/tim-federle/gone-with-the-gin/9780762458608/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong><em>Gin</em></strong></a><em>, </em>Federle categorizes drinks by genre or period, which works quite well, whereas in <a href="https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/tim-federle/tequila-mockingbird/9780762448654/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong><em>Tequila Mockingbird</em></strong></a>, they’re described as drinks for “Dames” or “Guys.” Personally, I found that genre- and period-based classifications made it easier to zero-in on recipes (especially after I’d tried a few).</p> <p> </p> <p>Each title finishes up with bar snack or book club munchie recipes, some drinking games (that might possibly kill you), and handy conversion charts (plus an index so that you can track down all those bourbon drinks quickly).</p> <p> </p> <p>The <a href="https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/tim-federle/tequila-mockingbird/9780762448654/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong><em>Tequila Mockingbird</em></strong></a> recipes include:</p> <ul> <li>The Pitcher of Dorian Grey Goose</li> <li>The Last of the Mojitos</li> <li>Love in the Time of Kahlua</li> <li>Romeo and Julep</li> <li>A Rum of One’s Own</li> <li>Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margarita</li> <li>Vermouth the Bell Tolls</li> <li>and more!</li> </ul> </section> <section> <h3>Gone with the Gin: Cocktails with a Hollywood Twist</h3> <p> </p> <p><a href="https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/tim-federle/gone-with-the-gin/9780762458608/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong><em>Gone with the Gin: Cocktails with a Hollywood Twist</em></strong></a> is perhaps the most accessible of the trio of books. This one focuses on movies instead of literature, but it’s no less whimsical or chock-full of delightfully horrible puns. I started with that one.</p> <p> </p> <p>Cracking open the book, I realized that my bar was not well-stocked enough to make many of the cocktails. The recipes themselves flip between refreshingly simple, like the “7&7 Year Itch’s” whiskey, lemon lime soda and ginger beer to “Ben Hurricane’s” seven main ingredients and four garnishes! My recommendation (and what I ended up doing) is to pick a couple of drinks to highlight (maybe have the featured movies playing in the background!) and stock up on ingredients for those. If you just pick a couple at at time, you’ll accumulate all the ingredients you need over time.</p> </section> <section> <h3>Gone with the Gin Recipes: “The Empire Likes Jack” & “Do the Rye Thing”</h3> <p> </p> <p>In the most recent, <a href="https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/tim-federle/are-you-there-god-its-me-margarita/9780762464159/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong><em>Are You There God? It’s Me, Margarita</em></strong></a><em>,</em> Federle went back to the stacks and found more modern tomes to add to the mix, along with a host of classics.</p> <p> </p> <p>Literary nerds will revel in the puns and Federle’s selection of novels. It also provides unique challenges when trying to decide just what to make first. Will you hate-drink the “Billy Budd Light,” just to prove to your high school English teacher that you can tolerate something inspired by that book (though with the addition of salted water and clamato, you’re going to have a tough time of it)? Or maybe you won’t be able to resist “Go Get a Scotch Man,” which recommends you let the cocktail mixture “age until you forget about it” before drinking.</p> </section> <section> <h3>Are You There God? It’s Me, Margarita: More Cocktails with a Literary Twist</h3> <p> </p> <p>In the most recent, <a href="https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/tim-federle/are-you-there-god-its-me-margarita/9780762464159/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong><em>Are You There God? It’s Me, Margarita</em></strong></a><em>,</em> Federle went back to the stacks and found more modern tomes to add to the mix, along with a host of classics.</p> <p> </p> <p>Literary nerds will revel in the puns and Federle’s selection of novels. It also provides unique challenges when trying to decide just what to make first. Will you hate-drink the “Billy Budd Light,” just to prove to your high school English teacher that you can tolerate something inspired by that book (though with the addition of salted water and clamato, you’re going to have a tough time of it)? Or maybe you won’t be able to resist “Go Get a Scotch Man,” which recommends you let the cocktail mixture “age until you forget about it” before drinking.</p> </section> <section> <h3>Margarita Recipes: “Billy Budd Light” & “The Curious Incident of the Hot Dog in The Nighttime”</h3> <p> </p> <p>It’s the prose around the recipes that make these books a must-have for any literary wet bar. When included, the non-alcoholic drinks are fun additions (and I appreciate the occasional instructions to spike them if you’re feeling so inclined) and the group friendly hors devours (like “The Curious Incident of the Hot Dog In The Nighttime”) are quite tasty.</p> <p> </p> <p>The revamp of the title drink in <em>Margarita </em>was an interesting take as well. The original in <em>Tequila Mockingbird</em> made a very serviceable, if not very traditional, beverage. The addition of hibiscus and lavender here adds floral qualities that I wasn’t expecting. Federle revisits other recipes as well. Where I enjoyed the mudslide recipe in <em>Gone With the Gin</em>, “The Hitchhiker’s Mudslide to the Galaxy” in <em>Margarita</em> ditches the whole milk for heavy cream, and smartly adds Bailey’s for a coffee punch. Overall, it’s a much nicer sip.</p> <p> </p> <p>The drinking games in the back for specific novels are a fun as well. Just make sure your liver is prepared for the <em>Flowers for Algernon</em> game (really, teaching that book to anyone under drinking age is just cruel).</p> <p> </p> <p><a href="https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/tim-federle/are-you-there-god-its-me-margarita/9780762464159/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong><em>Are You There God? It’s Me Margarita</em></strong></a> recipes include:</p> <ul> <li>Fifty Shades of Grey Goose</li> <li>The Handmaid’s Ale</li> <li>Little Soused on the Prairie</li> <li>Tender Is the Nightcap</li> <li>A Room With Vermouth</li> <li>Go Get a Scotch, Man</li> <li>As I Lay Drinking</li> <li><em>and much more!</em></li> </ul> </section> <section> <h3>Keep Track of Your Favorite Recipes with the Tequila Mockingbird Journals</h3> <p> </p> <p>If you are a bar newbie and want to learn how to make some fun drinks (and maybe get a bit of a education at the same time), I highly recommend grabbing one or all of Tim Federle’s books. If you’re an old hand at the shaker and shot glass, you’ll still want to pick these up for the comedy and wit.</p> <p> </p> <p>The <a href="https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/tim-federle/tequila-mockingbird-notes/9780762492299/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong><em>Tequila Mockingbird: Notes</em></strong></a><em> </em>are fun hardcover journals where you can <span style="color: #000000;">keep track of your own favorite books and recipes under two categories: </span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style="color: #000000;">The Belly Up Bookshelf Lists:</span></p> <ul> <li><span style="color: #000000;">Books I Read</span></li> <li><span style="color: #000000;">Books to Read</span></li> <li><span style="color: #000000;">Books I Need a Drink to Get Through</span></li> </ul> <p> </p> <p>The Books Down, Bottoms Up Lists:</p> <ul> <li><span style="color: #000000;">Drinks I Drank</span></li> <li><span style="color: #000000;">Drinks to Make</span></li> <li><span style="color: #000000;">Drinks I Regret Drinking</span></li> </ul> </section> <section> <h3>The Tequila Mockingbird Kit and Postcards Make Great Gifts</h3> <p> </p> <p>If you want to share your love of books-and-booze with friends and family near and far, you can’t go wrong with the <a href="https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/tim-federle/tequila-mockingbird-20-postcards/9780762492305/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong><em>Tequila Mockingbird Postcards</em></strong></a><strong><em>. </em></strong></p> <p> </p> <p>It’s a book of 20 postcards, each featuring one of five illustrations from the original <em>Tequila Mockingbird </em>book and a literary-inspired cocktail recipe in place of standard ruled lines.</p> </section> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>

Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Tim Federle is the award-winning author of one of the world’s best-selling cocktail recipe books, Tequila Mockingbird, as well as the Hollywood-themed spin-off Gone with the Gin, and the novelty board book Hickory Daiquiri Dock. His most recent book, Life Is Like a Musical: How to Live, Love, and Lead Like a Star, is a guide to life that’s based on his experiences on Broadway. Declared “a prolific scribe whose breezy wit isn’t bound to a single genre” by the Huffington Post, Tim also writes screenplays and novels. A native of San Francisco who grew up in Pittsburgh, Tim now divides his time between New York and the internet.