Tequila Mockingbird: 20 Postcards

Fans of Tequila Mockingbird will love this deluxe book with 20 postcards inspired by everyone’s favorite books-and-booze mashup.

Send a postcard to friends and family near or far with one of five fun designs from the original, bestselling Tequila Mockingbird. Included are 20 postcards, each featuring an illustration and a literary-inspired cocktail recipe in place of standard ruled lines. Titles include: Paradise Sauced
The Pitcher of Dorian Grey Goose
A Cocktail of Two Cities
A Midsummer Night’s Beam
Moby-Drink
Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

On Sale: October 9th 2018

Price: $9.95 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9780762492305

RP Studio
Postcard book or pack
