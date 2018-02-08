Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tequila Mockingbird: 20 Postcards
Send a postcard to friends and family near or far with one of five fun designs from the original, bestselling Tequila Mockingbird. Included are 20 postcards, each featuring an illustration and a literary-inspired cocktail recipe in place of standard ruled lines. Titles include: Paradise Sauced
The Pitcher of Dorian Grey Goose
A Cocktail of Two Cities
A Midsummer Night’s Beam
Moby-Drink
