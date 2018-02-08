Tequila Mockingbird: 20 Postcards

Fans of Tequila Mockingbird will love this deluxe book with 20 postcards inspired by everyone’s favorite books-and-booze mashup.



Send a postcard to friends and family near or far with one of five fun designs from the original, bestselling Tequila Mockingbird. Included are 20 postcards, each featuring an illustration and a literary-inspired cocktail recipe in place of standard ruled lines. Titles include: Paradise Sauced

The Pitcher of Dorian Grey Goose

A Cocktail of Two Cities

A Midsummer Night’s Beam

Moby-Drink