Happy Little Gifts for Bob Ross Fans

I think we can all agree the world is a crazy, stressful place. One thing I have always found incredibly calming is watching Bob Ross videos on YouTube. He had his own show, “The Joy of Painting,” on PBS from 1983 to 1994, and it was an absolute delight. His soothing voice helped people relax as he instructed people on how to paint tree friends and happy clouds. Lots of viewers didn’t even paint. They just enjoyed listening to him talk. His shows were filled with charming quotes, and his signature hairstyle and blue shirt and jeans outfits are now the stuff of television legend.
Although Ross died in 1995, thanks to the internet, his memory lives on in shirts, books, parody and tribute videos, painting kits, and more. There’s even a bobblehead! So whether you are a fan of Bob Ross, or know someone else who is, here is a list of happy little gifts that you can collect or give. (Especially since original Bob Ross paintings are astronomically expensive!)
Gifts for Bob Ross Fans
Happy Little Accidents
by Bob Ross
Compiled by Michelle Witte
Happy Little Accidents is a delightful collection of Bob Ross quotes, full of insightful wisdom and encouraging words, as well as an introduction and biography on Ross. Some of his gems include:
- "Anything we don't like, we'll turn it into a happy little tree or something because as you know, we don't make mistakes, we just have happy accidents."
- “If we all painted the same way, what a boring world it would be.”
- "We put some dark in, only so our light will show. You have to have dark in order to show light.”
These wise quotes about life—masked as directions for painting—are paired with full-color photographs of original Bob Ross paintings.
Bob Ross Bobblehead
by Bob Ross
Have the gift of Bob Ross's wisdom right at your fingertips with this delightful 4" bobblehead figurine! Whether you keep him at home or at work, he's always ready to dispense 10 of his signature catchphrases for your enjoyment at the touch of a button. And it comes with a full-color mini easel book featuring 30 of Ross’s landscape works.
Bob Ross: A Journal
by Bob Ross
Use this 128-page journal to share your happy little thoughts or draw tree friends beside pages featuring full-color pictures of Bob Ross paintings and some of his most inspirational quotes, such as, "Don't be afraid to go out on a limb, because that's where the fruit is."
Bob Ross by the Numbers
by Bob Ross
by Robb Pearlman
Paint just like Bob Ross—by painting Bob Ross paintings! This Bob Ross painting kit comes with:
- Three pre-printed canvases with numbered sections—2 landscapes and 1 of Bob’s famous face. Each canvas is around 3-1/8 x 2-3/4 inches.
- 7 paint pots
- Mini paint brush
- Mini easel for displaying finished paintings
- Full-color, fold-out sheets with detailed painting instructions
- 32-page book on Bob Ross, including painting tips
Follow the numbers on the paintings to have fewer happy little accidents!
Bob Ross Notecards
by Bob Ross
Share the joy of "The Joy of Painting" with friends and family with this set of 10 full-color notecards. Each box comes with 10 cards featuring a different quote and full-color artwork by Bob Ross, with blank space inside for your own personal message, and 10 blank envelopes.
Bob Ross: Happy Little Puzzles
by Bob Ross
Relax your mind and keep busy with these 2 300-piece mini puzzles. One is of one of Bob Ross's landscape painting, and the other features Bob Ross himself at work. When completed, each puzzle measures 6 x 7-1/2″. It also includes a 32-page full-color easel flipbook, featuring Bob’s works of art and words of wisdom.
Bob Ross Inspirational Posters
by Bob Ross
Get your own Bob Ross ready-to-frame art prints with these high-quality full-color posters, in 12 unique designs, featuring Ross’s artwork and his signature inspirational quotes. The 8×10″ removable sheets are ready to hang or perfect for framing, so you can have your own Bob Ross collection right in your home or office, or give them out individually as gifts.
Bob Ross and Peapod the Squirrel
by Robb Pearlman
Illustrated by Bob Ross
Illustrated by Jason Kayser
In this adorable children's book, Bob Ross helps his friend, Peapod the Squirrel, find the perfect home to live in. As Bob paints one of his famous landscape paintings, he teaches Peapod about the importance of helping friends and the serenity of life. Features full-color illustrations sure to delight readers young and old.
