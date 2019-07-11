Happy Little Gifts for Bob Ross Fans

I think we can all agree the world is a crazy, stressful place. One thing I have always found incredibly calming is watching Bob Ross videos on YouTube. He had his own show, “The Joy of Painting,” on PBS from 1983 to 1994, and it was an absolute delight. His soothing voice helped people relax as he instructed people on how to paint tree friends and happy clouds. Lots of viewers didn’t even paint. They just enjoyed listening to him talk. His shows were filled with charming quotes, and his signature hairstyle and blue shirt and jeans outfits are now the stuff of television legend.

Although Ross died in 1995, thanks to the internet, his memory lives on in shirts, books, parody and tribute videos, painting kits, and more. There’s even a bobblehead! So whether you are a fan of Bob Ross, or know someone else who is, here is a list of happy little gifts that you can collect or give. (Especially since original Bob Ross paintings are astronomically expensive!)

Gifts for Bob Ross Fans

Happy Little Accidents Happy Little Accidents is a delightful collection of Bob Ross quotes, full of insightful wisdom and encouraging words, as well as an introduction and biography on Ross. Some of his gems include: "Anything we don't like, we'll turn it into a happy little tree or something because as you know, we don't make mistakes, we just have happy accidents."

“If we all painted the same way, what a boring world it would be.”

"We put some dark in, only so our light will show. You have to have dark in order to show light.” These wise quotes about life—masked as directions for painting—are paired with full-color photographs of original Bob Ross paintings. Hardcover Arrow Icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Bob Ross Bobblehead Have the gift of Bob Ross's wisdom right at your fingertips with this delightful 4" bobblehead figurine! Whether you keep him at home or at work, he's always ready to dispense 10 of his signature catchphrases for your enjoyment at the touch of a button. And it comes with a full-color mini easel book featuring 30 of Ross’s landscape works. Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Bob Ross by the Numbers Paint just like Bob Ross—by painting Bob Ross paintings! This Bob Ross painting kit comes with: Three pre-printed canvases with numbered sections—2 landscapes and 1 of Bob’s famous face. Each canvas is around 3-1/8 x 2-3/4 inches.

7 paint pots

Mini paint brush

Mini easel for displaying finished paintings

Full-color, fold-out sheets with detailed painting instructions

32-page book on Bob Ross, including painting tips Follow the numbers on the paintings to have fewer happy little accidents! Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Bob Ross Notecards Share the joy of "The Joy of Painting" with friends and family with this set of 10 full-color notecards. Each box comes with 10 cards featuring a different quote and full-color artwork by Bob Ross, with blank space inside for your own personal message, and 10 blank envelopes. Cards Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Bob Ross Inspirational Posters Get your own Bob Ross ready-to-frame art prints with these high-quality full-color posters, in 12 unique designs, featuring Ross’s artwork and his signature inspirational quotes. The 8×10″ removable sheets are ready to hang or perfect for framing, so you can have your own Bob Ross collection right in your home or office, or give them out individually as gifts. Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Liberty Hardy is a Book Riot senior contributing editor, co-host of All the Books, a Book of the Month judge, and above all else, a ravenous reader. She resides in Maine with her cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon. You can see pictures of her cats and book hauls on Twitter @MissLiberty and Instagram @franzencomesalive.