Bob Ross and Peapod the Squirrel

Bob Ross paints a stunning home for his squirrel friend, Peapod, in this delightful nod to a painter icon.



This is the sweet story of a painter (Bob Ross) who helps his squirrel friend, Peapod, find the perfect home to live in. Bob paints an actual Ross painting, “Meadow Lake,” in this charming tale about helping friends and embracing the serenity of life. Bob, along with Peapod, go through the various steps and processes to painting, including praising those “happy little accidents” that happen along the way.