Bob Ross, Peapod the Squirrel, and the Happy Accident

by Robb Pearlman

Illustrated by Bob Ross

Illustrated by Jason Kayser

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762474028

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: February 1st 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Art & Architecture

PAGE COUNT: 32

Bob Ross and Peapod the Squirrel are back in an officially licensed picture book celebrating happy little accidents and the joy of painting.

A giant paint splotch becomes the basis for a beautiful landscape in the sequel to Bob Ross and Peapod the Squirrel.  Using Bob's famous quote about making "happy accidents," Bob and Peapod create beautiful works of peaceful, serene art throughout the book as they move from one happy accident to the next. 

A Bob Ross and Peapod Story