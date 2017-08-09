Hello Lighthouse (Caldecott Medal Winner)

This experience guide is designed to facilitate a blended learning experience as students use Hello, Lighthouse by Sophie Blackall as an anchor text. You may choose among three “pathways” on the website for this cross-curricular experience.
Begin by introducing Hello, Lighthouse. This may be a class read aloud, shared reading, small group setting, or independent reading. This is a choice for individual educators depending on the needs of students. Multiple copies of the book are recommended because students will be referring to the text throughout all of the learning experiences. Since students will be exploring the book in detail, it is important to leave plenty of “thinking work” for students, so it is best to avoid too much scaffolding during this first introduction.
The design of this blended learning experience is intended to promote some of the best practices in teaching and learning. Students will have many opportunities to construct and convey knowledge in a variety of ways. They will draw on and hone narrative writing, informational writing, and argument writing skills. They will close read text, develop questions, and problem-solve. The pedagogy outlined helps build a strong classroom community, respect and rapport among students, questioning and discussion techniques, communication, and student engagement. The goal is to create a robust blended learning experience that does not keep students glued to the computer.
Once you complete one pathway, feel free to come back and choose another!
*This Educator Guide has been prepared by Jennifer McMahon.*