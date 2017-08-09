Hello Lighthouse (Caldecott Medal Winner)

Praise and accolades for Hello Lighthouse:

An IndieBound Bestseller

An Amazon Best Book of the Year So Far

* "Blackall's charmingly old-fashioned art style is beautifully matched to this nostalgia-rich story, which imbues an antiquated place with warmth and wonder."—Booklist, starred review

* "It's a jewel of a creation and a gift to those who dream of retreat."—Publishers Weekly, starred review

"Blackall's accomplished illustrations are a mix of homey detail and spectacular scenery."—Horn Book

Praise for Finding Winnie: A #1 New York Times bestseller and Winner of the 2016 Caldecott Medal A New York Times Notable Children's Book of the Year

*"Little ones who love Milne's classic stories will be enchanted by this heartening account of the bear's real-life origins."—Booklist (Starred Review)

*"The book strikes a lovely, understated tone of wonder and family pride...[Sophie Blackall] proves that she's equally imaginative at chronicling straight-on reality too."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)