NOW AVAILABLE
ADULTING (Revised Edition)
Reader Reviews
Praise
These are the steps I wish I'd had before I grew up. Wait-What am I talking about? These are steps I will start using today! Kelly Williams Brown writes as charmingly and hysterically as she does helpfully. Get this book and grow up!
- J.J. Abrams - Writer, Director, Producer
Twentysomethings who are looking for a silver bullet will find it here in the form of 468 silver pellets. Without a doubt, one (or a hundred) of these pellets will change your relationship or your career or your mind or your potatoes, all of which matter in adulthood. Kelly Williams Brown is my kind of twentysomething.
-Meg Jay, PhD, author of The Defining Decade: Why Your Twenties Matter and How to Make the Most of Them Now
Kelly Williams Brown is wise beyond her years, which is great news for those of us who are immature beyond ours. Her advice is brilliant, warm, funny, and USEFUL, much like the lady who wrote it. I'd love to have her over for tea but I don't want her to see my apartment.
- Julieanne Smolinski - Blogger, Comedian, @BoobsRadley
"Fun, chatty, and surprisingly informative.... perfect for the wayward 20-something, or 30-something, or..."
-- Publisher's Weekly
"This hilarious and super-relatable how-to guide for acting like an adult ... is full of aha moments."
-- Cosmo
Kelly Williams Brown, author of Adulting, is the voice of her generation. Unfortunately, that voice is telling her she should make a soufflé and take her LSATs. She shouldn't listen to the voice, and neither should you. Kelly Williams Brown should be writing: period. Anything else is just robbery. Adulting is hilarious and filled with keen insight, a terrific dance down the road of everyday insecurity.
-- Dana Haynes, author of ICE COLD KILL, CRASHERS and BREAKING POINT
Adulting is a must-read for anyone in their twenties! Author Kelly Williams Brown has penned an incredibly helpful how-to geared toward twenty-somethings who may be grown up but don't always feel like it. ... Adulting is incredibly funny and a pure joy to read.
-- Wit and Sin
Adulting
How to Become a Grown-up in 535 Easy(ish) Steps
The “hilarious and super-relatable” (Cosmopolitan) New York Times bestselling guide to living your best life, with a new foreword and updated materialRead More
If you graduated from college but still feel like a student . . . if you wear a business suit to job interviews but pajamas to the grocery store . . . if you have your own apartment but no idea how to cook or clean . . . it’s OK. But it doesn’t have to be this way.
Just because you don’t feel like an adult doesn’t mean you can’t act like one. And it all begins with this funny, wise, and useful book. Based on Kelly Williams Brown’s popular blog, ADULTING, makes the scary, confusing “real world” approachable, manageable–and even conquerable. This guide will help you to navigate the stormy Sea of Adulthood so that you may find safe harbor in Not Running Out of Toilet Paper Bay, and along the way you will learn:
- What to check for when renting a new apartment–Not just the nearby bars, but the faucets and stove, among other things.
- When a busy person can find time to learn more about the world (It involves the intersection of NPR and hair-straightening.)
- How to avoid hooking up with anyone in your office–Imagine your coworkers having plastic, featureless doll crotches. It helps.
- The secret to finding a mechanic you love–Or, more realistically, one that will not rob you blind.