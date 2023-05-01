Go to Hachette Book Group home
Join the Club!
Search
Site Preferences
PromotionSave 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23
Hello, Higher Self
An Outsider's Guide to Loving Yourself in a Tough World
Contributors
Formats and Prices
Price$29.00
Price$38.00 CAD
Format
Format:
- Hardcover $29.00 $38.00 CAD
- ebook $14.99 $19.99 CAD
- Audiobook Download (Unabridged)
Also available from:
Insecurities, inadequacies, self-doubt; we all have them, and never more so than in this age of media saturation and technical voyeurism. Enter Bunny Michael, an interdisciplinary artist whose work picks up where Alex Elle, Brené Brown, and Julia Cameron leave off.
Bunny knows what it is firsthand to be an outsider: from trying to find their footing in an art world dictated by social media followers, to coming to terms with their queer identity, to dealing with the societal traumas they’ve inherited as a person of color in a society that privileges whiteness. It was at a real low point that Bunny first got in touch with their higher self—and ever since has been helping her followers do the same through her art and inspiring Instagram presence.
Building from Bunny’s viral memes, Hello Higher Self! Is a self-care manifesto, calling on readers to radically shift their perspectives from the Learned Hierarchal Beliefs (LBHs) we’ve all internalized to the self-acceptance we were born into, aka our Higher Selves. This book shines a light into eighteen areas of life where LBH’s often lurk— from creativity, to work, to relationships, to race, to sexual pleasure. Bunny’s mix of meditative advice, written exercises, and personal examples make for a jaw-dropping read.
Genre:
- On Sale
- Jan 2, 2024
- Page Count
- 288 pages
- Publisher
- Voracious
- ISBN-13
- 9780316471565
Newsletter Signup
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use