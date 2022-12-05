Whether you’re struggling to get started, afraid of making a big decision, or clinging to a path no longer meant for you—this book is the kick in the pants you need to take the next step and go after what you want.



Gutsy is your guidebook to uncovering the audacious courage within you and making an impact on this world that only you can make. This book will help you learn to turn off the expectations of others, ask for what you deserve, stick your neck out, and be brave enough to take that next step.



This book is for you if:

You’ve been putting things off, procrastinating, or feeling stuck

You’re done letting the opinions of others hold you back

You’re tired of chasing after approval and hustling for validation

You know that you are capable of greatness with a little push

You’re ready to take action and become the boss of your own life

The gap between where you are and where you want to be is never as wide as you think it is. Gutsy will turn your momentary pause into forward progress with a heavy dose of radical curiosity, audacious courage, and abundant grace.