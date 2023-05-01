About the Author

Bunny Michael is a multi-disciplinary queer Mexican/Samoan artist and influencer who has inspired an audience of 230k Instagram followers to discover their Higher Self. What began as a viral meme series on Instagram has now expanded to a multi-platform experience. Bunny’s new podcast, XO Higher Self, charted in the top 100 Apple Podcasts in Self Improvement, and they are currently producing, writing and starring in an upcoming web series, What Would Higher Self Do? Bunny has been a featured guest on popular podcasts including The Mind Rolling Podcast (part of Ram Dass’ Be Here Now Network) and The Spiritually Sassy Show (hosted by Sah D’Simone). Bunny was also chosen by Instagram to take part in their Creators Program and partnered with the social media platform’s Anti Bullying Guide, Mental Health Awareness Month Campaign, and Voting Registration Initiative. In 2018 Bunny landed a role on HBO’s hit show High Maintenance, and was the host of Broadly Hotline, a digital series on Vice where Bunny interviewed celebrities such as Joey King and Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown on self-care and mental health. Bunny’s work has also been featured in The New York Times, Huffpo, Paper Magazine, Dazed & Confused, and ID.