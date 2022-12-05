Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
The Joy of Not Being Everything and Still Being More Than Enough
Description
Find the motivation you need to feel good about your life with the help of this inspiring guidebook.Today we are all stretching ourselves more than ever to live up to life’s seemingly endless demands, so why do we still feel we are less than enough? Mattie James— mother, influencer, and CEO—believes that living a beautiful life amidst the chaos and pressures is possible. All it takes is a little everyday MAGIC.
In this book, Mattie shows you how, helping you to evaluate the tasks and decisions you face in your daily life to make sure everything in your life is MAGIC:
- Meaningful
- Aesthetically pleasing
- Goal-oriented
- Intentional
- Consistent
The work required to change your life has been inside you all along. It’s not deep, just deliberate. This book begins your journey to connect with yourself so that you can prioritize your own reasons for everything you do.
What's Inside
Praise
"Everyday MAGIC isn’t the type of book you read once, twice, or even thrice. You’ll end up highlighting your favorite parts so you can refer back to them…which is exactly what we did. Mattie will inspire you, encourage you, and remind you that you’re not alone on your good days and your bad days."—Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, co-founders of The Home Edit
"Everyday MAGIC is a refreshing dose of wisdom that reminds us that we don’t have to be superwoman to live full, nourishing, and powerful lives of our own design. Mattie gives women the blueprint to redefine success unapologetically by embracing her own God-given MAGIC."—Patrice C. Washington, award-winning host of the Redefining Wealth podcast
“If you’re faking the enjoyment of your day-to-day life, lacking motivation, or unsure of what to do next, Everyday MAGIC is for you. Mattie’s gift is evident through her inspiring stories and tactical strategies to help you live what you love without doing it all. If you know it’s time to quiet the noise of the world and come back to your own heartbeat, this book is for you.”—Jenna Kutcher, podcaster and author of How Are You, Really?