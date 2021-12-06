M eaningful

Today we are stretching ourselves more than ever to live up to life’s seemingly endless demands, so why do we still feel less than enough? Mattie James— Mother, influencer, and CEO—believes that living a beautiful life amidst the chaos and pressures is possible. All it takes is a little everyday magic.In this book, Mattie shows you how, helping you to evaluate the tasks and decisions you face in your daily life to make sure everything in your life is MAGIC:This honest and practical guide offers the tools, insights, and encouragement to center yourself within the minutiae of everyday life and helps you evaluate your tasks so you can become intentional about everything you do. Mattie shows readers how to be more efficient by making big decisions in the morning, batch household chores for maximum effectiveness, and decide which tasks to tackle yourself and which to hire out. She also shows you how to provide healthy meals for your family with minimum hassle and eliminate clutter and stress in your home to make space for the heart, ultimately helping you to make your life, career, home and family a reflection of what makes you whole.The work required to change your life has been inside you all along. It’s not deep, just deliberate. This book begins your journey to connect with yourself so that you can prioritize your own reasons for everything you do.