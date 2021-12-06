Mattie James

Mattie James is a full-time content creator, lifestyle influencer and owner of MattieJames.com. She creates lifestyle content for her blog, podcast and YouTube channel while working with brands like Samsung, T.J. MAXX and J. Crew. After being crowned Miss Liberia USA in 2009, Mattie started her blog as a hobby and grew it into the six-figure business it is today. She’s taught thousands of content creators and influencers how to grow their following, pitch brands and create content for profit with her online courses and masterclasses. She currently lives in Atlanta with her husband and three beautiful children.

