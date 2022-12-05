“Reading a book is like having a conversation with an author. As a leader--and as a person--sit down with Hitendra for the conversation Inner Mastery, Outer Impact. You'll find yourself in dialogue with a wise and wonderful expert who has devoted himself to understanding, and explaining, why and how when you grow as a person, you grow as a leader.”—Angela Duckworth, NYT Bestselling Author of Grit

"In this inspiring and energizing book, Hitendra Wadhwa ponders a question truth-seekers have asked for millennia: How can we find our true selves? His answers in Inner Mastery are clear, hopeful, and accessible to all." —Arthur C. Brooks, Professor, Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Business School, and #1 New York Times bestselling author

"Hitendra Wadhwa has created a transformative guide in this masterful tapestry weaving biographical insights from wise leaders in our world with self-disclosing inner explorations of how to cultivate the equanimity and access to a 'core self' that can liberate us to create skillful outer action. This wonderful book is filled with 'aha' moments of intellectual surprise, compelling narrative suspense, and deep emotional and spiritual insights."—Daniel J. Siegel, M.D., Executive Director, Mindsight Institute, New York Times Bestselling author IntraConnected, Aware, and Mind

“This book is a user manual for life, as well as work. Hitendra breaks new ground by showing us that success in both life and work comes from the same source: the human spirit that lies at the core of our being. He charts a course each of us can take to pursue what we define as success.”

—Mick Ebeling, film producer and author of Not Impossible

"A master class in finding yourself, discovering your purpose and living the life you were called to live, for both the religious and secular person, by the teacher of Columbia Business School's most popular course.”—James Martin, SJ, author of Learning to Pray

“Professor Wadhwa offers a superb integration of ancient and modern wisdom and argues that the most powerful path to leadership and success can be found within. Highly recommended!”—David D. Burns, MD, author of Feeling Good

“In an ever-changing world filled with distractions and opportunities, it's challenging for many of us to harmonize who we are on the inside with who we think we should be on the outside. Inner Mastery, Outer Impact is an essential read for those of us who desire to live fully and freely by finding and following our inner voice.”—Apolo Ohno, eight-time Olympian medalist

“Hitendra draws on many enriching scientific discoveries about human nature, charting a course for each of us on how to live and lead a meaningful life in our complicated world. He relates powerful stories of people whose actions will help you see how much magic and grace exists within the core of your being. Prepare to walk away with new, exhilarating understanding of humanity, life, and your own unique self.” —Scott Barry Kaufman

"Hitendra's lessons are inspiring, valuable lessons for us all. This book addresses some of the most important areas where leaders and individuals go astray, and his lessons are life lessons, helping us better understand ourselves in meaningful, insightful ways and reaching our fullest potential. Hitendra's work on Inner Mastery, Outer Impact has been invaluable to me and to our company. This book is full of wisdom and inspiration. I strongly recommend Hitendra's book for other leaders, other organizations and for those who strive to improve themselves and the world around them."—Craig Boyan, President, H-E-B

"Hitendra has spent decades integrating the powerful ancient teachings with the modern science of human potential. In this way, he himself is a bridge between ancient wisdom and modern knowledge. His book shows us that we already possess power and peace inside us that is beyond what we can imagine and provides a path for us to realize this on our own. This book is a source of bright light for all." —David Greenspan, Founder, Slate Path Capital and Board Member, Columbia Business School

"A profound, yet highly relatable book written from deep insights, wisdom and caring. It will draw out the better leader, follower and person in you."—Vinod Kumar, CEO, Vodafone Business

"Hitendra Wadhwa has been teaching the wildly overenrolled course to the current and future elite of American business. The award-winning professor promises not how to make a living but how to live."

—Psychology Today

"Wadhwa believes every employee should be encouraged to practice what he calls personal leadership. What’s personal leadership? It’s all about bringing out the best in yourself, the best in others and the best in all situations."—Forbes

“The biographical narratives humanize the scientific findings..., making for a winning mixture. Readers tired of self-help platitudes are sure to appreciate the substance here.”—Publisher's Weekly