Columbia Business School professor and founder of the Mentora Institute shares how to have your outer success reflect your inner core, based on his popular course, “Personal Leadership and Success.”



Inner Success and Outer Success are meant to flourish in mutual harmony, rather than compete in mutual exclusivity. Both are essential to one another. Ignoring one makes it impossible to attain either. Both are attainable for anyone, and everyone’s outcome will be different.



How is the crucial bond between Inner and Outer Success formed? “Five Core Energies” must be activated from within: Purpose, Wisdom, Love, Growth, and Self-Realization.



Inner Mastery, Outer Impact shows readers how and why through masterful storytelling about exemplary individuals including public figures like Gandhi, Lincoln, and Mother Theresa, as well as everyday heroes from Dr. Hitendra Wadhwa’s business and consulting experience and around the world, supported by extensive research drawn from science, history, the world's religions, and ancient wisdom. Wadhwa’s mission is to codify and teach scientific principles of success in life and leadership. With a Ph.D. in Management Science from MIT and a lifelong study of the world’s mystic traditions, Wadhwa brings a mathematician’s rigor and a truth-seeker’s spirit to some of today’s most vexing questions about authenticity, success, leadership, and human potential.