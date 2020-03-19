Hello, Neighbor: Great Gifts for Fans of Mister Rogers

Like millions of children who grew up in the United States in the last fifty years, I watched Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. We loved the show in my house. I was transfixed by his visitors, his calm tone, his sweaters and shows, the trolley, and his puppets, most of all. And having watched him and his show for many years, I thought I knew everything there was to know about Fred Rogers. He was a nice, quiet man who loved children and performing. What else was there to know?

Turns out, a LOT. A couple of years ago, I read Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers by Maxwell King and was blown away by all the things I learned about Mister Rogers. I knew he was a good man for the camera, but he may be one of the very few people to achieve fame, and still have been a genuinely good person off-camera too. And maybe that’s the secret to why he’s still important to so many of us so long after he’s been gone.

So here are several books and other gifts that highlight great things about Fred Rogers, including Mister Rogers quotes, picture books, and even a talking figurine. They’re perfect for fans of Mister Rogers, young and old.

Gifts for Mister Rogers Fans

Mister Rogers Talking Figurine The guidance and wisdom of Fred Rogers is only the push of a button away with the fun talking figurine of Mister Rogers with his beloved trolley. Hear him tell you "There's no person in the whole world like you, and I like you just the way you are," "You've made this day a special day by just your being you," and more. It also comes with a 32-page flipbook filled with more encouragement.

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: A Visual History by Fred Rogers Productions

This is a beautifully illustrated look behind the scenes of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, including never-before-scene photographs of the set, as well as interviews with notable guests and the cast and crew. It also includes an introduction by Tom Hanks, who most recently starred as Fred Rogers in the biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers by Maxwell King

And this is a comprehensive, eye-opening look at the life of Fred Rogers. From his extremely privileged childhood to his love for performing, the creation of his show, his life as a father, his daily swims, and his activism for the small voices that don’t get heard, this biography will leave you with a new admiration for Fred Rogers.

Liberty Hardy is a Book Riot senior contributing editor, co-host of All the Books, a Book of the Month judge, and above all else, a ravenous reader. She resides in Maine with her cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon. You can see pictures of her cats and book hauls on Twitter @MissLiberty and Instagram @franzencomesalive.