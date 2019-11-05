Great Gifts for Your Favorite Nerds

Not sure what to get the favorite nerd in your life? Your search ends here. Enjoy this list of gifts for nerds—all books relating to science, math, Game of Thrones, technology, neuroscience, history, language, League of Legends, and more.

You Look Like a Thing and I Love You Artificial intelligence is all around us, in the background, making recommendations and adding puppy-dog noses to our selfies. It's also driving cars and keeping hospitals running. But where does all that science and technology come from? And what happens if it goes wrong? Janelle Shane, an AI scientist and blogger, creates silly AIs to figure out that technology. In You Look Like a Thing and I Love You, she breaks down how these little robots learn, fail, adapt, and reflect humanity. Regular Price $12.99 Regular Price $15.99 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now:

League of Legends: Realms of Runeterra (Official Companion) This first collectible companion book to League of Legends celebrates the game's 10th anniversary. It's an encyclopedia to all the regions, conflicts, rivalries, alliances, flora, fauna, and technologies of the Runeterra world, complete with gorgeous illustrations and never-before-seen maps and artwork. Regular Price $30.00 Regular Price $38.00 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now:

The Book of My Dreams Our dreams tell the inner workings of our subconscious minds, reflecting all the things we never dare to say out loud. But they can also serve as roadmaps to our desires, fears, and potential. The Book of My Dreams is a guide to understanding yourself through your dreams. Use it to journal your dreams, identify meanings, and spot patterns as they emerge. Regular Price $25.00 Regular Price $31.00 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now:

Jeeves and the King of Clubs Jeeves and the King of Clubs is an homage to P.G. Wodehouse, in which master and servant become spies for the English Crown. Wooster and Jeeves are back at it on a new adventure, wherein they must ferret out a Fascist spy who's made their way into the highest of England's social circles. This is a delight for lifelong Wodehouse fans and the perfect introduction to these wacky characters. Regular Price $11.99 Also Available From: Buy Now:

We Are the Nerds Reddit changed the culture of the internet, and We Are the Nerds is a deep dive into that culture. Redditors have been solving cold cases and raising tens of millions of dollars for charity, along with planting seeds of alt-right fury. Christine Lagorio-Chafkin tells the story of Reddit, from the founders to the way the site has shaped the digital world. Regular Price $11.99 Regular Price $15.99 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now:

Change Is the Only Constant Calculus is a part of daily life. It's another language to express love, loss, risk, time, and change. Complete with Ben Orlin's comically bad drawings, Change Is the Only Constant spans the world of art and literature through the lens of calculus. Regular Price $14.99 Regular Price $19.99 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now:

Modern HERstory by Blair Imani

Blair Imani takes a different approach to the powerful women in history trope, with an eye on radical inclusivity. Modern HERstory celebrates 70 women, girls, and gender nonbinary people who have changed the world—from the Civil Rights Movement to Black Lives Matter and beyond. This collection is a colorful, illustrated format perfect for all ages.

The Disappearing Spoon The Periodic Table is a vital scientific achievement, but did you know it's also chock full of stories? The Disappearing Spoon follows each element and tells these tales, spanning the worlds of science, history, finance, mythology, art, and medicine. Regular Price $7.99 Regular Price $9.99 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now:

Book Love by Debbie Tung

Debbie Tung shares her cute, cozy art style with this collection of comics about the life of the bookworm. From book hoarding to spine sniffing, Book Love has a comic for all moments of a book lover’s life.

The Science of Game of Thrones Helen Keen asks (and answers) the tough questions, like, can you crush a person's head with your bare hands? Does Cersei have Borderline Personality Disorder? What's up with royal families and interbreeding? And so many more. She investigates Westeros and beyond through ice walls, face transplants, wildfires, and more, to show that the world in Game of Thrones is not so different from our own. Regular Price $13.99 Regular Price $17.99 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now:

P is for Pterodactyl by Raj Haldar, Chris Carpenter, and Maria Beddia

Why is A for apple, aisle, and aeons? Why does gnat start with G and knot start with K? Silent letters wreak havoc on the English language, and Raj Haldar pokes fun at them, while also showing how to pronounce these weird words in this delightfully terrible alphabet book.

Ashley Holstrom is a book person, designing them and writing about them for Book Riot. She lives near Chicago with her cat named after Hemingway and her bookshelves organized by color.