Riot Games
Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support games made by players, for players. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports. Players are the foundation of Riot’s community and it’s for them that Riot continues to evolve the League experience both in and out of game.
By the Author
League of Legends: Realms of Runeterra (Official Companion)
Unlock the mysteries and magic within League of Legends, one of the world's most popular video games, in this encyclopedic and collectible companion book that…