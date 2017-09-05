Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rayleen Tritt, of Meraki Photo Inc.
Ben Orlin
Ben Orlin is the author of the book Math With Bad Drawings and the blog of the same name. His writing on math and education has appeared in The Atlantic, The Chicago Tribune, The Los Angeles Times, Slate, Vox, and Popular Science. He has taught middle and high school mathematics in Oakland, California and in Birmingham, England, and has spoken about math at college and universities across the U.S. He currently lives in Northampton, Massachusetts.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Change Is the Only Constant
The next book from Ben Orlin, the popular math blogger and author of the underground bestseller Math With Bad Drawings. Change Is The Only Constant…
Math with Bad Drawings
A hilarious reeducation in mathematics-full of joy, jokes, and stick figures-that sheds light on the countless practical and wonderful ways that math structures and shapes…