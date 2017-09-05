Ben Orlin

Ben Orlin is the author of the book Math With Bad Drawings and the blog of the same name. His writing on math and education has appeared in The Atlantic, The Chicago Tribune, The Los Angeles Times, Slate, Vox, and Popular Science. He has taught middle and high school mathematics in Oakland, California and in Birmingham, England, and has spoken about math at college and universities across the U.S. He currently lives in Northampton, Massachusetts.