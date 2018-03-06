What ho! A new Jeeves and Wooster novel that is “impossible to read without grinning idiotically” (Evening Standard), penned in homage to P.G. Wodehouse by bestselling author Ben Schott — in which literature’s favorite master and servant become spies for the English Crown.



The misadventures of Bertie Wooster and his incomparable personal gentleman, Jeeves, have delighted audiences for nearly a century. Now bestselling author Ben Schott brings this odd couple back to life in a madcap new adventure full of the hijinks, entanglements, imbroglios, and Wodehousian wordplay that readers love.



In this latest uproarious adventure, the Junior Ganymede Club (an association of England’s finest butlers and valets) is revealed to be an elite arm of the British secret service. Jeeves must ferret out a Fascist spy embedded in the highest social circles, and only his hapless employer, Bertie, can help. Unfolding in the background are school-chum capers, affairs of the heart, antics with aunts, and sartorial set-tos.



Energized by Schott’s effervescent prose, and fully authorized by the Wodehouse Estate, Jeeves and the King of Clubs is a delight for lifelong fans and the perfect introduction to two of fiction’s most beloved comic characters.