James Lance

Ben Schott is the New York Times and internationally bestselling author of Schott’s Miscellany and the Schott’s Almanac series. A graduate of Cambridge University, he enjoyed a career as a photographer before becoming a writer. He is a regular columnist for Bon Appetit, Inc., Playboy, and the New York Times, and a frequent contributor to many other outlets, including The Guardian, Vanity Fair, the Paris Review, and more. He lives in New York City.