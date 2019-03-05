Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Janelle Shane
Janelle Shane has a PhD in engineering and a masters in physics. Her graduate research was in the applications of high-powered lasers, and as her day job, she designs artificial reality for insects. In her spare time, she experiments with training an AI to understand humans. She lives in Colorado.Read More
By the Author
You Look Like a Thing and I Love You
AI is everywhere. It powers the autocorrect function of your iPhone, helps Google Translate understand the complexity of language, and interprets your behavior to decide…