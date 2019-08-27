Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
League of Legends: Realms of Runeterra (Official Companion)
Unlock the mysteries and magic within League of Legends, one of the world’s most popular video games, in this encyclopedic and collectible companion book that explores the game’s epic lore.Read More
Embark on a journey through the realms of Runeterra in this first-ever collectible companion book, published to celebrate the game’s tenth anniversary.
Spanning the farthest reaches of this universe and venturing into uncharted territory, this encyclopedic compendium connects players to the rich storytelling that inspires all the action. Inside, you’ll find:
- An expedition through eleven regions, chronicling conflicts, entrenched rivalries, and covert alliances
- Hundreds of illustrations, including never-before-seen maps and artwork
- Insights into the heroes, flora, fauna, architecture, politics, and technologies from all corners of this world
- Original narratives that bring the cultures of Runeterra to life
League of Legends is an online game played by millions of people around the world, offering endless engagement with an expanding roster of champions, frequent updates, and a thriving esports scene. This volume is an essential reference for fans everywhere.
Edition: Unabridged
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use