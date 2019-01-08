Inspirational words on parenting from the beloved PBS series Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, for new parents and those whose children are grown.



Fred Rogers has long been a wonderful resource for parents, offering their children entertainment and education through his enduring television show. Now his special brand of good cheer and wisdom are brought together especially for parents in this newest book based on never-before-published works.



Many Ways to Say I Love You is a treasury of segments from speeches and observations from his years of working with parents and children, as well as other materials from books, songs, TV commentary, and more. Using stories from his own life, Mister Rogers discusses the importance of children and the role of parents.