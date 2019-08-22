Sarah Knight’s No F*cks Given Guides
When I was in middle school, a magician came to perform for my class. He called for a volunteer to help him demonstrate how he did a disappearing ball trick. He had a student sit on a chair, looking out at the audience. Then, standing directly in front of the student, with his back to us, the magician counted to three and made a ball disappear. Well, it disappeared for the volunteer. We in the audience could see that he simply threw it over his shoulder. But from the volunteer’s perspective, the ball had vanished.
The point of this story is that sometimes we are too close to things to see them. We may feel bogged down by work or relationships, stressed out by the news, or disappointed with our choices. And that’s why we sometimes need a change of perspective, someone to say, “HEY LISTEN UP!” That’s where Sarah Knight comes in.
Sarah used to work a stressful, hectic job as an editor for a major publisher in New York City. And then one day she decided that wasn’t what she wanted for herself anymore, and that she was going to take control of her life and do exactly what she wanted to do. She embraced the life-changing magic of not giving a fuck, quit her job, and moved to the beautiful Dominican Republic. She started writing about how she was able to achieve her goals, and just like that, a series was born.
The No F*cks Given Guides are smart, hilarious books filled with ways to handle all kinds of situations. Unhappy with your job? Worrying too much about what others think? Feeling stressed all the time? The “anti-guru” Sarah Knight can help! Her books are New York Times bestsellers and have sold millions of copies worldwide. And her TEDx talk, “The Magic of Not Giving a F*ck,”—the title riffing off that of Marie Kondo’s bestseller, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up—has had more than six million views. With that kind of success, why wouldn’t you take her advice?? Each book is specific to a certain area of your life that you can work on, so you can choose the one you think best fits your situation. Or read them all so you can really get your shit together. (I recommend reading them all, but you do you.)
The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving a F*ck
by Sarah Knight
This is the book that started it all, a practical parody of Marie Kondo’s bestseller The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up. In it, Sarah highlights how to stop putting everyone else before yourself, and rid yourself of unwanted obligations, shame, and guilt. Tired of pretending to be interested in your annoying coworker's stories about their children? Sick of family drama? Mentally drained from expending so much energy on things you couldn't care less about? With Sarah's easy-to-use, two-step NotSorry Method for mental decluttering, you'll learn to reclaim your time.
Get Your Sh*t Together
by Sarah Knight
You've figured out what f*cks you want to give—now it's time to organize them! Sarah will help you break the cycle of self-sabotage to get happy and stay that way. Learn how to spend less and save more, manage anxiety, avoid avoidance, and conquer your fear of failure, so you can get busy living your best life!
You Do You
by Sarah Knight
This is your one time around on this planet—why are you letting others dictate how you live your life? In You Do You, Sarah highlights when it's okay to be selfish, why you shouldn't feel guilty about going after what you want, how to turn your "flaws" into strengths (or “mental redecorating,” as she calls it), and why you should let your freak flag fly.
Calm the F*ck Down
by Sarah Knight
Are you a worrier? With the way the world is going these days, it's hard not to worry. But do you spend a lot of time worrying, so much that it affects your mood? Sarah has helpful advice to give about freaking out, accepting what you can't control, Productive Helpful Effective Worrying (PHEW), and more!
F*ck No!
by Sarah Knight
Sarah has been putting her money where her mouth is for years, so saying "no" is easy for her. And if you follow this guide, it could be easy for you, too! Learn how, when, and why to say "no," all without being selfish or experiencing FOMO.
Calm the F*ck Down Journal
by Sarah Knight
Get Your Sh*t Together Journal
by Sarah Knight
Another no-holds-barred, no f*cks given journal to set you on the road to doing, well, whatever the hell you want. Like the Calm the F*ck Down Journal, this contains space to write in your goals, milestones, and to-dos, along with hilarious graphics and straight-talking advice: another must-have tool for your organizational arsenal.
How to Not Give a F*ck at Christmas
by Sarah Knight
In the season of giving, it’s all too easy to wear yourself out pleasing everyone else. Sarah Knight knows this as well as anyone, so she's come out with this holiday-themed e-book. How to Not Give a F*ck at Christmas teaches us how to apply the principles that work 11 months of the year to the holiday season.
About Sarah Knight
Sarah Knight‘s first book, The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving a F*ck, has been published in more than twenty languages, and her TEDx talk, “The Magic of Not Giving a F*ck,” has more than six million views. All of the books in her No F*cks Given Guides series have been international bestsellers, including Get Your Sh*t Together, which was on the New York Times bestseller list for sixteen weeks. Her writing has also appeared in Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire, Red, Refinery29, and elsewhere.
