Sarah Knight’s No F*cks Given Guides

When I was in middle school, a magician came to perform for my class. He called for a volunteer to help him demonstrate how he did a disappearing ball trick. He had a student sit on a chair, looking out at the audience. Then, standing directly in front of the student, with his back to us, the magician counted to three and made a ball disappear. Well, it disappeared for the volunteer. We in the audience could see that he simply threw it over his shoulder. But from the volunteer’s perspective, the ball had vanished.

The point of this story is that sometimes we are too close to things to see them. We may feel bogged down by work or relationships, stressed out by the news, or disappointed with our choices. And that’s why we sometimes need a change of perspective, someone to say, “HEY LISTEN UP!” That’s where Sarah Knight comes in.

Sarah used to work a stressful, hectic job as an editor for a major publisher in New York City. And then one day she decided that wasn’t what she wanted for herself anymore, and that she was going to take control of her life and do exactly what she wanted to do. She embraced the life-changing magic of not giving a fuck, quit her job, and moved to the beautiful Dominican Republic. She started writing about how she was able to achieve her goals, and just like that, a series was born.

The No F*cks Given Guides are smart, hilarious books filled with ways to handle all kinds of situations. Unhappy with your job? Worrying too much about what others think? Feeling stressed all the time? The “anti-guru” Sarah Knight can help! Her books are New York Times bestsellers and have sold millions of copies worldwide. And her TEDx talk, “The Magic of Not Giving a F*ck,”—the title riffing off that of Marie Kondo’s bestseller, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up—has had more than six million views. With that kind of success, why wouldn’t you take her advice?? Each book is specific to a certain area of your life that you can work on, so you can choose the one you think best fits your situation. Or read them all so you can really get your shit together. (I recommend reading them all, but you do you.)

Sarah Knight‘s first book, The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving a F*ck, has been published in more than twenty languages, and her TEDx talk, “The Magic of Not Giving a F*ck,” has more than six million views. All of the books in her No F*cks Given Guides series have been international bestsellers, including Get Your Sh*t Together, which was on the New York Times bestseller list for sixteen weeks. Her writing has also appeared in Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire, Red, Refinery29, and elsewhere.

Follow Sarah Knight:

Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Most of Tirzah Price’s life decisions have been motivated by a desire to read as many books as humanly possible. She began blogging at TheCompulsiveReader.com in 2007, focusing primarily on YA and children’s lit. Tirzah holds an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, aka the closest thing to a real Hogwarts that Muggles can find. She has worked as an independent bookseller since 2011, and when not reading you’ll likely find her knitting socks and thinking about narrative structure. Follow her on Twitter: @TirzahPrice.