Get Your Sh*t Together Journal
Practical Ways to Cut the Bullsh*t and Win at Life
and journal your way to your best life
Whether you’re stuck in a job or relationship you hate, overwhelmed by a million emails, or just need a little help along the way to world domination, the hardest part of changing your life is knowing where to start. That’s where New York Times bestselling”anti-guru” Sarah Knight comes in.
In this no-holds-barred, no f*cks given journal, Sarah helps you figure out what you want, how to get started, and how to get it all done. By coaching you through the small sh*t, tough sh*t, and deep sh*t, she’ll set you on the road to doing, well, whatever the hell you want. With space to write in your goals, milestones, and to-dos, along with hilarious graphics, charts, and straight-talking advice, The Get Your Sh*t Together Journal is a must-have tool in your organizational arsenal.
