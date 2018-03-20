Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Get Your Sh*t Together Journal

Get Your Sh*t Together Journal

Practical Ways to Cut the Bullsh*t and Win at Life

get your sh*t together
and journal your way to your best life

Whether you’re stuck in a job or relationship you hate, overwhelmed by a million emails, or just need a little help along the way to world domination, the hardest part of changing your life is knowing where to start. That’s where New York Times bestselling”anti-guru” Sarah Knight comes in.

In this no-holds-barred, no f*cks given journal, Sarah helps you figure out what you want, how to get started, and how to get it all done. By coaching you through the small sh*t, tough sh*t, and deep sh*t, she’ll set you on the road to doing, well, whatever the hell you want. With space to write in your goals, milestones, and to-dos, along with hilarious graphics, charts, and straight-talking advice, The Get Your Sh*t Together Journal is a must-have tool in your organizational arsenal.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Journaling

On Sale: August 7th 2018

Price: $14.99 / $19.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 192

ISBN-13: 9780316451543

Trade Paperback
