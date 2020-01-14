



It’s time to stop giving a f*ck.





This brilliant, hilarious, and practical journal explains how to rid yourself of unwanted obligations, shame, and guilt, and give your f*cks instead to people and things that make you happy. The easy-to-use, two-step NotSorry method for mental decluttering will help you unleash the power of not giving a f*ck about family drama, having a “bikini body,” coworkers’ annoying opinions, pets, and children, and tons of other bullsh*t.





This write-in journal has plenty of space to record the things you want to give a f*ck about, guided exercises for freeing yourself of unwanted obligations, and lots of charts, graphs, and straight-talking advice to help you save your time, money, and energy for the things that really matter. The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving a F*ck Journal is your invitation to stop giving a f*ck and start living your best life today!

Are you stressed out, overbooked, and underwhelmed by life? Fed up with pleasing everyone else before you please yourself?