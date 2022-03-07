No F*cks Given
No F*cks Given

Naughty Words to Live By

by Sarah Knight

Voracious

A beautifully-packaged collection of Sarah Knight's best and truest straight talk advice from her beloved, multi-million-copy-selling "No F*cks Given Guides" series.

As unprecedented times become our new normal, Sarah Knight and her No F*cks Given Guides offer a hands-on, real talk approach to tackling everything that life throws at you. No F*cks Given is a priceless collection of Knight's best quotes and life-changing advice, gathered together in one must-have gift package. 

In The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving A F*ck Sarah gave you the tools to focus your energy where it's most useful; with Get Your Sh*t Together she provided a tough-love push towards getting organized to tackle your goals;You Do You offers a roadmap to embracing your individuality to be the best you; Calm the F*ck Down serves as a poignant reminder to take a breath in the face of challenges and stress; and F*ck No teaches you to preserve your time by saying no to the things that don't serve you.

No F*cks Given is an essential collection of key quotations pulled from this collection of self-help books that have changed lives and delivered practical advice with a hilariously explicit twist. This is self-help for the modern reader. 

