A beautifully-packaged collection of Sarah Knight's best and truest straight talk advice from her beloved, multi-million-copy-selling "No F*cks Given Guides" series.



As unprecedented times become our new normal, Sarah Knight and her No F*cks Given Guides offer a hands-on, real talk approach to tackling everything that life throws at you. No F*cks Given is a priceless collection of Knight's best quotes and life-changing advice, gathered together in one must-have gift package.



In The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving A F*ck Sarah gave you the tools to focus your energy where it's most useful; with Get Your Sh*t Together she provided a tough-love push towards getting organized to tackle your goals;You Do You offers a roadmap to embracing your individuality to be the best you; Calm the F*ck Down serves as a poignant reminder to take a breath in the face of challenges and stress; and F*ck No teaches you to preserve your time by saying no to the things that don't serve you.



No F*cks Given is an essential collection of key quotations pulled from this collection of self-help books that have changed lives and delivered practical advice with a hilariously explicit twist. This is self-help for the modern reader.