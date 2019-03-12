Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Calm the F*ck Down Journal
Practical Ways to Stop Worrying and Take Control of Your Life
CALM THE F*CK DOWN
and journal your way to peace of mind.
Do you overthink everything? Do your stresses and anxieties keep you up at night? Do you wish someone would help you just snap out of it–and focus on what really matters? That’s where New York Times bestselling “anti-guru” Sarah Knight comes in.
In this no-f*cks-given, no-holds-barred journal, Sarah will help you kick your anxiety and overthinking to the curb. By coaching through your sh*tstorms, freakouts, stress dreams, and more, she’ll help you figure out what’s stressing you out, and–most importantly–make a plan to deal with it. With plenty of space to write in and guided exercises to help you pull yourself together when you need it most, along with hilarious graphs, charts, and straight-talking advice, the Calm the F*ck Down Journal is a must-have for anyone looking to give anxiety the finger.
