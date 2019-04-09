Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

F*ck No!

How to Stop Saying Yes When You Can't, You Shouldn't, or You Just Don't Want To

by

With 2 million copies sold worldwide, Sarah Knight’s bestselling No F*cks Given Guides prove that she’s the Queen of No: no to a single extraneous f*ck given, to unwanted obligations, overcommitting, and overcomplicating her life.

For Sarah, saying no is easy. For the rest of us, it’s stress-inducing, blood pressure-raising, teeth-grinding hard. But it doesn’t have to be. F*ck No! is filled with tips, techniques, and practical strategies that will arm you with not only permission to decline, but plenty of ammunition for doing so.

An encyclopedia of examples, a cornucopia of comebacks, a plethora of polite replies: if you’re looking to say no (and without being selfish, unlikeable, or mired in missing out), you’ve come to the right place.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Motivational & Inspirational

On Sale: December 31st 2019

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9780316529136

Voracious
A No F*cks Given Guide