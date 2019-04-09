Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
F*ck No!
How to Stop Saying Yes When You Can't, You Shouldn't, or You Just Don't Want To
Say no without being an a**hole and save yourself from burnout with “pep talks and sage advice” from the New York Times bestselling author of The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving a F*ck (HelloGiggles).
Are you burnt out from taking on more than you can handle or accepting less than you deserve? Tired of giving in instead of sticking up for yourself? Sick of saying yes all the time? You’re gonna love F*CK NO!
No is an acceptable answer, and it’s time to start using it. Whether you’re a People-Pleaser, Overachiever, Pushover, or have serious FOMO, bestselling “anti-guru” Sarah Knight helps you say what you really mean without being really mean–or burning out for fear of missing out.
Life is so much better when you say no with confidence–and without guilt, fear, or regret. F*ck No! delivers practical strategies that give you the power to decline, and concrete examples that put the words right into your mouth. You’ll discover:
- The joy of no
- No-Tips for all occasions
- How to set boundaries
- Fill-in-the-blank F*ckNotes
- The No-and-Switch, the Power No–and how to take no for an answer yourself
- And much more!
Praise for Sarah Knight and the No F*cks Given Guides
“Self-help to swear by.” —Boston Globe
“Genius.” —Vogue
“Hilarious, irreverent, and no-nonsense.” —Bustle
Edition: Unabridged
Reader Reviews
Praise
"As far as we're concerned, Sarah Knight is our life coach. Her latest No F*cks Given guide is all about the power of saying 'no.' It's filled with pep talks and sage advice for how to say "no" with confidence--and without fear. Consider this your 2020 mood."—HelloGiggles
"Pragmatic, profane, irreverent."—The Guardian
"A compendium of comebacks and replies for when you just don't want to. This has everything our inner introvert has always needed."—Irish Tatler
"Witty and sensible... and does what it says on the tin.... Quite brilliant! Maybe not the ideal gift for Granny, mind!"—The Sport (UK)
"Knight's The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving a F*ck was a massive hit in 2015 and the follow-up, F*ck No!, will likely prove popular.... [Full of] charts, graphics and tables to fill in and concrete examples of how to say 'no' while sparing someone's feelings. Along with light-hearted advice, Knight neatly guides readers through more serious situations... such as dealing with unpleasant neighbors or avoiding being rushed out of a doctor's appointment [and] setting and enforcing sexual boundaries."—The Independent (UK), "The 5 Biggest Books of December"