Do you need to say F*CK NO! in the New Year? And how??Before she became the New York Times bestselling author of the No F*cks Given Guides, Sarah Knight was the poster child for saying yes to things when she really wanted to say no. Among them:Doing other people's homeworkLying to cover for a friendHaving sex with an awful personTaking jobs for less money than she was worthEventually, all those regrettable yesses accumulated to induce a personal breaking point. In the process of making some major life changes (quitting her 15-year-career as a book editor and moving to the Caribbean), Knight found herself saying some Big, Existential No's: to long-held expectations for her career and future; to the pace and pressure of New York City, but also to the comfort and convenience of the first world. Ironically, it was only after she had done that heavy lifting that she realized how many smaller but no less significant no's were on the table. To write F*CK NO!, she conducted an anonymous survey asking people why they said yes when they really wanted to say no. The Yes-Men are the 4 categories that surfaced.The People-PleaserThe OverachieverThe FOMO’erThe PushoverYou are The People-Pleaser!You say yes when you want to say no because . . .You hate to disappoint others. You feel obligated. You feel guilty. You want people to like you and/or you don’t want to be rude. You’re a legit nice person who is sometimes too nice for your own good. You say yes to friends and family in need, but also to enemies, strangers, and Jehovah’s Witnesses just so they won’t feel bad. You agree to dates you’re not interested in and you do favors like they’re going out of style.Saying no instead will help you . . .Place much-needed value on your own happiness. You’ll stop being taken advantage of by people who don’t have your best interests at heart. You’ll gain more downtime, plus the energy to enjoy it. Become a Me‑Pleaser!You are The Overachiever!You say yes because . . .You might as well be the one to do it because you’ll do it best. You’re a perfectionist. You don’t want anyone to think you’re being lazy. You enjoy getting credit. You’re competitive with others and/or always looking to outdo yourself, so you take on extra assignments, elaborate projects, and insane deadlines like you’re sitting on the world’s largest supply of Adderall. Your desire to totally crush it sometimes means you get totally crushed.Saying no instead will help you . . .Delegate more and panic less. You’ll stop being resigned to “doing it all” and get excited about “doing what you want.” You’ll be able to focus better on fewer things, setting yourself up for success at what’s most important to you. Now that’s an achievement.You are the FOMO'er!You say yes because . . .Although you don’t necessarily love the feeling of taking on too much, you’re afraid of what might happen if you don’t. You fear missing out on something fun, or on an opportunity that might be rewarding—financial or otherwise. You feel like there’s something wrong with you for not wanting things that other people want. (Note: fear of what other people might think belongs upstairs in “People-Pleasers.”) You’re ruled by regret. You go to parties and on trips even when you’re not that excited about them, and you ALWAYS take the meeting. You’re overcommitted and ultimately, underwhelmed.Saying no instead will help you . . .Let go of expectations (for yourself and of others) that don’t serve you. You’ll eliminate anxiety about your choices and be more confident in them. And you’ll be fully present for, committed to, and excited about the stuff you really want to say yes to. Turn that FOMO into JONO (“joy of no”)!You are The Pushover!You say yes because . . .You dislike confrontation. You prefer the path of least resistance. You acquiesce to lowball offers and you can’t refuse telemarketers, whining children, or manipulative cats who definitely already got fed today but are awfully cute. You’re low on willpower. You’re indecisive. You “go with the flow” right over the edge of the falls.Saying no instead will help you . . . Gain instead of lose (time, energy, money, success, respect . . . the listgoes on). You’ll follow through on your goals instead of getting sidetracked. You’ll be admired for your fortitude and savvy. You’ll stop giving inches and save many, many miles. It’s okay to push back.Your boss offers you a promotion that comes with more responsibility and a better title, but no additional pay. You take it without arguing because:Your friend asks you to be their date to a super fancy, exclusive event. TONIGHT. You don’t want to go, but you say yes because:Your coworker asks you to pitch in on something on short notice, because they failed to get it done on time. You’re annoyed, but you say yes because:Your kid’s teacher is looking for a last-minute field trip chaperone. You don’t really have time to do it on top of all your other responsibilities, but you say yes anyway because:A valuable but demanding client asks you to complete a huge project on a ridiculously tight deadline. You know it will be painful, but you agree because:One of your friends always expects you to be there to deal with the fallout from their bad decisions, and they’re currently experiencing their third meltdown in as many weeks. You’re really busy and tempted to let this latest call go to voicemail, but you answer it because:Your coworkers invite you to socialize after work. You’re exhausted, but you say yes because:Your parents decide they want to do a family trip to the Grand Canyon. You had intended to use your vacation days (and budget) on something else this year, but you say yes because: