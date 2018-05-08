and taking control of your life





Do you spend more time worrying about problems than solving them? Do you let unexpected difficulties ruin your day and do “what ifs” keep you up at night?





Sounds like you need to





CALM THE F*CK DOWN.





Just because things are falling apart doesn’t mean YOU can’t pull it together. Whether you’re stressed about sh*t that hasn’t happened yet or freaked out about sh*t that already has, the NoWorries method from “anti-guru” Sarah Knight helps you curb the anxiety and overthinking that’s making everything worse. Calm the F*ck Down explains:

The Four Faces of Freaking Out–and their Flipsides

How to accept what you can’t control

Productive Helpful Effective Worrying (PHEW)

The Three Principles of Dealing With It

And much more! Praise for Sarah Knight and the No F*cks Given Guides

“Self-help to swear by.” – The Boston Globe

“Genius.” – Vogue

“Hilarious, irreverent, and no-nonsense.” – Bustle