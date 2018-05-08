Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Calm the F*ck Down
How to Control What You Can and Accept What You Can't So You Can Stop Freaking Out and Get On With Your Life
the no-f*cks-given guide to taming anxietyRead More
and taking control of your life
Do you spend more time worrying about problems than solving them? Do you let unexpected difficulties ruin your day and do “what ifs” keep you up at night?
Sounds like you need to
CALM THE F*CK DOWN.
Just because things are falling apart doesn’t mean YOU can’t pull it together. Whether you’re stressed about sh*t that hasn’t happened yet or freaked out about sh*t that already has, the NoWorries method from “anti-guru” Sarah Knight helps you curb the anxiety and overthinking that’s making everything worse. Calm the F*ck Down explains:
- The Four Faces of Freaking Out–and their Flipsides
- How to accept what you can’t control
- Productive Helpful Effective Worrying (PHEW)
- The Three Principles of Dealing With It
- And much more!
Praise for Sarah Knight and the No F*cks Given Guides
“Self-help to swear by.” – The Boston Globe
“Genius.” – Vogue
“Hilarious, irreverent, and no-nonsense.” – Bustle
Edition: Unabridged
Praise
INTERNATIONAL BESTSELLER
"[A] self-help hit designed to help you handle everything from minor inconveniences to major grievances."—Bustle
"If you tend to get stuck in a worry loop, Sarah Knight's new book has a way to help you escape."—The Pool
"Practical, not at all preachy, this book will take you from break-up to car breakdowns, and keep you calm all along the way."—Irish Examiner, "Top 100"
"If you like your self-help books to be no-nonsense then you'll love the work of Sarah Knight... a practical way to tackle overwhelming situations with no BS."—Woman's Way, "Book of the Week"
"Knight's tone is refreshingly direct but underneath the profanity is a serious message about how being realistic about what you can and can't achieve can actually have a transformative effect on your life."—iNews UK