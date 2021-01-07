Books to Make 2021 the Year We Thought 2020 Would Be

There’s no sugarcoating it: 2020 year stink, stank, stunk. While a calendar year is an arbitrary measure of time when it comes to the end of things such as a pandemic, the promise of a new year is a simple and effective way to help people look forward to new beginnings and to give them hope for change. 2020 was most definitely a year unlike anything we have experienced before, in the most drastic of ways, and early on, the pandemic brought a halt to so much. It stopped people from accomplishing their New Years resolutions, it sent us into isolation, and brought a lot of hardship and despair into our lives.

Obviously, the pandemic didn’t miraculously disappear when the clock stuck midnight on New Year’s Day. But the world is well on its way to a cure, and a little optimism would do us all some good right now. Which is why it’s important to take care of your mental health and your spiritual well-being. Self help isn’t just an Instagram hashtag, it’s an essential part of healthy living. And what better way to learn about all the good things that you can do for yourself than by—say it with me now—reading books! Here are six inspirational books to guide you into a new year, new you, and help you succeed in having a happy new year in 2021. Because we deserve it.





Do Life Differently If you want to be the boss of your life, you must first learn how to set achievable goals and draw up clear plans for your future. And that's where Jeff Reeter comes in. He is here to help people who want to start leading for themselves, but don't know how to take the first step. Using guiding questions and exercises, he will help you create your very own custom-tailored master action plan that will quickly have you on the way to living the life you've always wanted.

Smarter Living If you're looking to improve some trouble areas of your life, like work or finances, the contributors to the New York Times Smarter Living section are here to help! The Smarter Living section was started in 2016 to help New York Times readers improve certain areas of their life, such as career and finance, love and relationships, health and wellness. Since then, over 250 advice articles have been published, and are collected here to help readers be on their way to a happier, healthier life.

