Adventures in Opting Out
A Field Guide to Leading an Intentional Life
A guide to opting out of expectations and living a more intentional life from the national bestselling author of The Year of Less.Read More
Here are some of the things Cait Flanders has opted out of in the past 10 years:
Choosing to opt out is a brave decision, and ultimately an infinitely rewarding one. But that doesn’t mean it’s easy. There will be hardships along the way — relationships damaged, demons faced, addictions confronted — but with Flanders’s guidance and advice, drawn from her own journey and examples of others who have picked the road less traveled, you’ll have all he encouragement and insight you’ll need to build a life of purpose, fulfillment and adventure.
- Drinking, when she decided to get completely sober, at the age of 27.
- Living with debt, when she finished paying off $30,000 of it and vowed: never again.
- Working in an office, when she quit to work for herself.
- Having a lot of stuff, when she decluttered and got rid of 80-85% of it.
- Having a home, when she decided to fully embrace her nomadic lifestyle.
Edition: Unabridged
