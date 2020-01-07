Adventures in Opting Out

Drinking, when she decided to get completely sober, at the age of 27.



Living with debt, when she finished paying off $30,000 of it and vowed: never again.

Working in an office, when she quit to work for herself.

Having a lot of stuff, when she decluttered and got rid of 80-85% of it.

Having a home, when she decided to fully embrace her nomadic lifestyle.

Here are some of the things Cait Flanders has opted out of in the past 10 years:In, Flanders offers a trail map to following her example and building a slow, mindful, minimalist life that emphasizes the beauty of the natural world, the importance of real human connection, the joys of travel, and the happiness that comes from living an intentional life in harmony with your own values.Choosing to opt out is a brave decision, and ultimately an infinitely rewarding one. But that doesn’t mean it’s easy. There will be hardships along the way — relationships damaged, demons faced, addictions confronted — but with Flanders’s guidance and advice, drawn from her own journey and examples of others who have picked the road less traveled, you’ll have all he encouragement and insight you’ll need to build a life of purpose, fulfillment and adventure.