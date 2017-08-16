Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Be Happy (Deluxe Edition)

A Little Book to Help You Live a Happy Life

The bestselling, inspiring book from beloved illustrator Monica Sheehan now in a gorgeous deluxe edition, for anyone seeking a dose of encouragement, humor, and joy.

Pairing simple truths with charming, whimsical illustrations, Be Happy gently encourages you to rediscover life’s simple pleasures that add up to a happy life — to show up, stay inspired, live in the moment, dance, unplug…and just get a good night’s sleep.

A little gem of wit and wisdom, this deluxe package — with a gorgeous red, textured cover; slightly larger trim; and brand-new spreads — makes for an irresistible keepsake, and a meaningful gift for grads, new parents, newlyweds, or anyone starting down a new path in life.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Personal Growth / Happiness

On Sale: August 7th 2018

Price: $6.99 / $8.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 128

ISBN-13: 9780762464982

