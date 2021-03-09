Countless books focus on leadership. Numerous podcasts and TedTalks speak about leading others, leading organizations, developing leaders, and so on. But before you can lead others well, much less discover real success or leave a legacy that others will remember you for, you must first learn to lead yourself.

Jeff D. Reeter is a successful businessman, as well as an accomplished leader who has helped many become better versions of themselves. He has guided many on the path to achieving their goals, and he believes that when you live your life by design and make decisions based on your intentions, you can lead yourself to live the life you have always imagined.

Do Life Differently will help lead you toward extraordinary in all areas of life by offering guiding questions and exercises that will help you create your very own custom-tailored master action plan. Each step is designed with the purpose of helping you understand how to become the best version of your authentic self. You will also create a legacy that encourages others to learn, grow, and gain wisdom, values which will help them on their own journey.