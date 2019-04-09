Karron Skog is the editorial director of Smarter Living at the New York Times, driving journalism that helps readers live better, more enriching lives. She also serves as the newsroom’s liaison to Wirecutter, and previously worked as an editor on the news, national, styles and science desks.

