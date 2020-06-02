Empty Out the Negative

Release the negative thoughts and feelings that are weighing you down with #1 New York Times bestselling author and Lakewood Church pastor Joel Osteen.



It’s easy to go through life holding on to things that are weighing you down. Guilt. Resentment. Doubt. Worry. The problem is when you allow these things in, they’re taking up space for the good things that should be there. Imagine your life is like a container. You were created to be filled with joy, peace, confidence, creativity. But if you allow worry, shame, and other negativity in, it pushes out good thoughts.



Life is too short to go through it with negative things holding you down.



The Scripture says, “Give no place to the enemy.” Give no place to worry. Give no place to bitterness. You control what’s in your container. You control what you think about, what you choose to allow in. Every morning when you wake up, you need to empty out anything negative from the day before. Empty Out the Negative will help you disregard the ridiculing voices in your head and instead hear God and his grace. Empty out the negative, and God will fill you with good.